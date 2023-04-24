Marketing Head Steven Melnick To Depart Disney TV Studios

Veteran marketing executive Steven Melnick is leaving Disney Television Studios. His position was eliminated during day 1 of Disney’s second wave of layoffs.

The Emmy-nominated Melnick oversaw the marketing team for 20th TV, 20th TV Animation and ABC Signature since 2019, when Disney acquired Fox. He was closely aligned with Disney Entertainment Co-Chair Dana Walden, who hired him for the SVP role.

Before joining Disney, the well-respected exec oversaw marketing and PR/comms for more than 19 years at 20th Century Fox TV, where he helped to launch mega-hits like Modern Family, Family Guy, Empire, The X-Files, New Girl, 24, Homeland, Arrested Development, This is Us, How I Met Your Mother, Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Glee.

Melnick’s work alongside senior leadership like Walden, who was then the co-chief of 20th Century Fox TV, helped to transform the formerly small studio into an industry-leading global content company. That is also where he became part of Walden’s inner circle, and wrote several upfront presentations for her and Fox.

A graduate of the University of Pennsylvania, Melnick was nominated for a digital Emmy in 2005 for helping to develop 24: Conspiracy, the first IP-based mobile series that was released in Europe (Vodafone) and the United States (Verizon). He also developed and managed the Clio Award-winning partnership between Empire and Pepsi, which culminated with a headline-generating TV commercial directed by Lee Daniels.

Melnick was also credited with developing the first seasonal DVD release of season one of 24, which became the industry standard and a multi-million dollar business.

A frequent speaker about the TV business, Melnick launched the TV marketing curriculum at USC’s Stark Producer Program, a master’s level two-year program for young entertainment professionals. He taught as the program’s first adjunct professor of TV marketing from July of 2013 to November of 2019.