Stephen Fry Confirmed For Australian ‘Jeopardy!’ Reboot

Jeopardy! is officially heading Down Under.

The iconic NBC gameshow’s international revival continues apace and Stephen Fry, the host of ITV’s upcoming British version, has been confirmed to helm for Channel 9.

Badged Jeopardy! Australia, the Australian version will be filmed in Manchester around the same time as the British version, but feature Australian contestants, with Sony-backed Whisper North producing both.

It will be forged as six primetime specials and Channel 9 has also acquired the 20 UK episodes, which have been commissioned by ITV.

Related Story CBS Programming Generates More Than 280B Viewing Minutes In First Quarter Of 2023, Rivaling Audience For Netflix Original Content

“Nine is thrilled to welcome two great institutions to the network: Jeopardy! the world’s greatest quiz show format and Stephen Fry the doyen of TV hosts,” said Adrian Swift, Channel Nine’s Head of Content, Production and Development.

Jeopardy! sees contestants using general knowledge skills to win rounds and amass winnings. In each round, contestants are presented trivia clues phrased as answers, to which they must respond in the form of a question that correctly identifies whatever the clue is describing.

The American classic first appeared in the UK in the late 1980s and Australian versions have aired on Networks Seven and Ten.

The original U.S. quiz show is produced by Sony Pictures Television and distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.