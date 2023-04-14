‘Steph Curry: Underrated’ Documentary Sets Theatrical And Apple TV+ Date

The story of one of the most influential players in NBA histroy will be released in theaters and via Apple TV+ this summer.

Stephen Curry: Underrated blends intimate cinéma vérité, archival footage, and on-camera interviews documenting Curry’s rise from a small town Division I college to a four-time NBA champion. In the process, he became the NBA’s all-time leader in 3-point shots, revolutionizing the sport’s strategy.

Apple Original Films and A24 announced the release date today. The film was directed and produced by Emmy Award-winner Peter Nicks will be released in select theaters and premiere globally on Apple TV+ on Friday, July 21.

Nicks produces alongside Academy Award-nominee Ryan Coogler, Erick Peyton, Sean Havey, Ben Cotner and Marissa Torres Ericson. Emily Osborne, Sev Ohanian and Zinzi Coogler are executive producers.