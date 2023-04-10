‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ Renewed For Third & Final Season By Disney+

Disney+’s Star Wars: The Bad Batch will end its run after one more season, which will air in 2024. The Season 3 renewal for the animated series was announced at Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023 Monday by executive producers Brad Rau, Jennifer Corbett, and Athena Portillo. Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

The Bad Batch follows the heroic Clone Force 99 — also known as the Bad Batch, a group of elite clones — in the aftermath of Order 66 and the rise of the Empire. Season 2 ended with the death of Tech and the capture of Omega — along with the revelation that she has a sister.

The Star Wars Celebration panel for The Bad Batch wrapped with an in-room Season 3 teaser trailer. According to StarWars.com, it began with the Emperor (voiced by Ian McDiarmid) visiting Dr. Royce Hemlock, leader of the Empire’s cloning efforts, on Mount Tantiss. “It is imperative that this facility remain secure,” Palpatine says. All members of the Bad Batch appear, with Hunter addressing Omega’s capture at the hands of the Empire.

“I’m not giving,” Omega tells Crosshair while both are in imperial custody.

The teaser featured glimpses of Republic commandos, clones, Rex, and Ming-Na Wen’s bounty hunter, Fennec Shand.