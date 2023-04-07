Star Wars Celebration: ‘Andor’ Season Two Set For August 2024 Debut, ‘The Acolyte’ Footage Revealed

Disney and Lucasfilm’s Star Wars Celebration event has hit London, where Lucasfilm execs and creatives are currently revealing some of the projects the studio is set to blast into a galaxy far away.

First up, Lucasfilm studio exec Kathleen Kennedy rolled on stage and welcomed the 4500-capacity crowd to the event, which is the 15th Star Wars Celebration.

The event is taking place at the ExCeL Centre in London. The venue holds the UK’s largest auditorium, but it’s still barely big enough to accommodate the weekend’s festivities, where thousands of fans have turned up with their lightsabers to celebrate the Jedi universe and its many iterations. Events at the ExCel Centre run across the Easter weekend, ending Monday evening.

Here’s a live list of what has been announced so far:

Andor

Andor creator Tony Gilroy said the show’s second and final season will debut in August 2024 before debuting a teaser trailer at Star Wars Celebration London.

“We started shooting in November. We’re halfway. We will finish shooting in August, a year on post, and we’ll come out in the following August,” Gilroy said.

The teaser trailer was introduced by Gilroy who was joined on stage by the majority of the show’s cast including lead actors Diego Luna and Andy Serkis. The teaser featured footage of Luna’s character free and on a mission against time.

Later when asked about the show ending with the upcoming season, Gilroy said he and the crew are “very pleased” the show is ending in the near future because they know exactly where the story is heading.

“We know exactly where we’re going so you know what you have to deliver,” he said. “It was a decision born of survival, but it’s been creatively potent. We’re very pleased, it’s good to know there’s an ending coming.”

The Acolyte

The Acolyte creator Leslye Headland told the London crowd that her new original Star Wars series will be set during a time period between the high republic and the beginning of the prequel films. Headland that this is the first furthest back the Star Wars series has been in the live-action universe.

Headland was joined on stage by the main cast including The Hate U Give actress Amandla Stenberg and Squid Game Emmy Award-winner Lee Jung-jae.

The show is currently shooting in London but a teaser trailer was shared with fans in London. The footage features Carrie-Anne Moss as a Jedi Master in battle with Stenberg. Jung-Jae can also be seen wielding a lightsaber.

When asked about the theme and structure of the show, Headland said she pitched the idea for Acolyte to Kathleen Kennedy as a “mix between Frozen and Kill Bill” with inspiration from Akira Kurosawa’s films of the 1950s.

More to follow.