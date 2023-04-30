Stanley Tucci Talks About His Oral Cancer Battle: “I Had A Feeding Tube For Six Months”

Stanley Tucci is revealing details of his struggle with oral cancer after a 2017 diagnosis.

Speaking with Willie Geist on the April 30 episode of “Sunday Sitdown,” Tucci, age 62, talked of when his first wife, Kate, died from breast cancer at age 47 in 2009.

“My late wife and I, we traveled all over the world trying to find a cure for her. So when I got it, I was completely shocked,” he told Geist. “I was terrified, absolutely terrified.”

The treatments he described, were “brutal” and “awful.”

“I lost 35 pounds,” he said. “I couldn’t eat. I had a feeding tube for six months and everything tasted like you know what and smelled like you know what. And it took months and months and months for me to finally be able to eat again and then taste properly again.”

Tucci thanked his wife Felicity for her unwavering support.

“She was incredible. Still is incredible,” he added.

Tucci is appearing in the TV show “Citadel,” and is preparing for the third season of his travel show “Searching For Italy,” a look at the country’s regional cuisine.