Sports Emmys: ‘NFL 360’, 2022 Winter Olympics, ESPN Lead 2023 Nominations — Full List

The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) today announced the nominees for the 44th Annual Sports Emmy Awards. Leading the list are NFL Network’s NFL: 360 and NBC’s coverage of the XXIV Olympic Winter Games with ten nominations each. The ceremony will take place live and in-person at Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Frederick P. Rose Hall on Monday, May 22.

“Today we honor these esteemed nominees and celebrate those who bring the thrill of competitive sports into our lives on a daily basis,” said Adam Sharp, President & CEO, NATAS. “We are excited by the extraordinary quality of this year’s submissions and equally excited by the opportunity to honor this year’s Lifetime Achievement honoree, Bryant Gumbel, celebrating his more than five decades of sports broadcasting excellence.”

Related Story Bryant Gumbel Set For Sports Emmys Lifetime Achievement Award

Other top nominees include 2022 NCAA March Madness, with eight noms; followed by 2022 FIFA World Cup with seven and ESPN’s SportsCenter and Fox’s coverage of Super Bowl LVII with six apiece. ESPN led all networks with 42 nominations.

“The nominee slate never ceases to inspire. This year’s competition is a proud moment for the entire industry,” said Justine Gubar, Head of Sports Awards, NATAS. “I am deeply looking forward to honoring the unparalleled accomplishments of the last year on May 22nd.”

As previously announced, Bryant Gumbel will receive the Sports Emmys Lifetime Achievement award.

Nominations were announced in 47 categories including Outstanding Live Special and Live Series, four Documentary categories, Journalism, Public Service Content and Esports Coverage, as well as Outstanding Studio Host, Event Analyst and Emerging Talent among others.

Here is the complete list of nominees

OUTSTANDING LIVE SPECIAL

2022 FIFA World Cup Final FOX

Argentina vs France [FIFA | HBS]

The 148th Kentucky Derby NBC

MLB at Field of Dreams FOX

Super Bowl LVII FOX

Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles

XXIV Olympic Winter Games NBC

The 118th World Series FOX

Houston Astros vs Philadelphia Phillies

OUTSTANDING LIVE SERIES

Monday Night Football ESPN

NFL on CBS CBS

Saturday Night College Football ESPN | ESPN2 | ABC

Sunday Night Football NBC

Thursday Night Football Prime Video

OUTSTANDING PLAYOFF COVERAGE

AFC Championship Game CBS

Cincinnati Bengals vs Kansas City Chiefs

FedEx Cup Playoffs on NBC NBC | Golf Channel

NHL on TNT tbs | TNT

NLCS FOX | FS1

San Diego Padres vs Philadelphia Phillies

Sunday Night Football NBC

OUTSTANDING EDITED EVENT COVERAGE

All Access Showtime

Davis vs Romero: Epilogue

Hey Rookie: Welcome To The NFL ESPN

The 2022 NFL Draft [NFL Films]

NFL Game Day All-Access YouTube

Super Bowl LVII [NFL Films]

Road To The Super Bowl FOX

[NFL Films]

Welcome to the NHL: 2022 NHL Draft ESPN+ | NHL Network

[NHL Original Productions]

OUTSTANDING EDITED SPECIAL

Basketball Stories NBA TV

Sir Charles & The Doctor

The Great Debate with Charles Barkley TNT

NFL 360 NFL Network

The Indelible Legacy of Jimmy Raye

NFL 360 NFL Network

Women in Football

SC Featured ESPN+

White Men Can’t Jump – 30th

Anniversary Special

UFC Year of the Fighter UFC Fight Pass

Amanda Nunes



OUTSTANDING HOSTED EDITED SERIES

E60 ESPN

Eli’s Places ESPN+

[NFL Films | Omaha Productions]

NFL 360 NFL Network

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel HBO Max

The Shop: UNINTERRUPTED YouTube

[UNINTERRUPTED | Frēhand | Hardware Agency]

OUTSTANDING ESPORTS CHAMPIONSHIP COVERAGE

BLAST Premier Fall Final 2022 BLAST.tv

[BLAST]

2022 Call of Duty League Championship Weekend YouTube

Atlanta Faze vs Los Angeles Thieves [Activision Blizzard Esports | Esports Engine]

The International 11 – Dota2 Championship Twitch | YouTube |

Team Secret vs Tundra Esports Steam TV

[Valve Corporation]

League of Legends Worlds 2022 Final LoLEsports.com | Twitch

| YouTube

T1 vs DRX [Riot Games]

VCT Champions 2022 Grand Final ValorantEsports.com |

Twitch | YouTube

OpTic vs LOUD [Riot Games]

OUTSTANDING SHORT DOCUMENTARY

38 at the Garden HBO Max

[Mr. Fahrenheit | GTG Entertainment]

Fault Lines Al Jazeera English

Bloodsport

Fightlore UFC Fight Pass

Mark Schultz’s Ultimate Victory

Hold Your Breath: The Ice Dive Netflix

[Archer’s Mark]

NBA on TNT TNT

Bill Russell: Answer the Call

OUTSTANDING LONG DOCUMENTARY

After Jackie History Channel

[UNINTERRUPTED | Major League Baseball | Firelight Films |

History Channel | Jackie Robinson Foundation]

Citizen Ashe CNN

[CNN Films | Dogwoof ]

NYC Point Gods Showtime

[Boardroom]

The Redeem Team Netflix

[Olympic Channel | Kennedy/Marshall Company |

Mandalay Sports Media | NBA Entertainment |

USA Basketball | 59th & Prairie Entertainment | UNINTERRUPTED]

Woooooo! Becoming Ric Flair Peacock

[WWE ]

OUTSTANDING DOCUMENTARY SERIES

’72 – A Gathering Of Champions Olympics.com

[Hock FIlms | Game1 | Hatcreek Films]

Good Rivals Prime Video

[Amazon Studios | Skydance Media | Meadowlark Media]

Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers Hulu

[Los Angeles Media Fund | The Los Angeles Lakers Inc |

Haven Entertainment | Hill District Media]

Meddling NBC | Peacock

SHAQ HBO Max

[Film 45 | Hardware Studios | Jersey Legends]

OUTSTANDING DOCUMENTARY SERIES – SERIALIZED

Coach Prime Prime Video

[SMAC Entertainment | DG West]

Formula 1: Drive to Survive Netflix

[Box to Box Films]

Hard Knocks HBO | HBO Max

Training Camp with the Detroit Lions [NFL Films]

Last Chance U Netflix

Basketball [GQ Studios | Endgame Entertainment |

One Potato Productions | Boardwalk Pictures]

Race: Bubba Wallace Netflix

[300 Studios | Boardwalk Pictures]

OUTSTANDING STUDIO SHOW – WEEKLY

College GameDay ESPN

FOX NFL Sunday FOX

Inside the NBA TNT

Monday Night Countdown ESPN

NFL Slimetime Nickelodeon

[Nickelodeon Productions | CBS Sports]

OUTSTANDING STUDIO SHOW – DAILY

MLB Tonight MLB Network

NFL Live ESPN

Pardon The Interruption ESPN

[Rydholm Projects]

The Rich Eisen Show Peacock | The Roku Channel

[Rich Eisen Productions]

SportsCenter ESPN

OUTSTANDING STUDIO SHOW – LIMITED RUN

FOX MLB: The Postseason FOX | FS1

Inside the NBA: Playoffs TNT

Postseason NFL Countdown ESPN

Road to the Final Four tbs | CBS | TNT | truTV

World Cup Today FOX | FS1

OUTSTANDING JOURNALISM

E60 ESPN

Qatar’s World Cup

E60 ESPN | ESPN+

Remember the Blue and Yellow

E60 ESPN

The Survivor: The Remarkable Life of

Shaul Ladany

NFL 360 NFL Network

Who If Not Us

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel HBO Max

The IOC Way

OUTSTANDING SHORT FEATURE

Big Noon Kickoff FOX

A Mother’s Love

College GameDay ESPN

Jump Around

IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship Outside TV

Kyle Brown [The IRONMAN Group Productions]

Sunday NFL Countdown ESPN

Voodoo Doll-phins

Super Bowl LVII FOX

My Little Brother

OUTSTANDING LONG FEATURE

Betsy & Irv ESPN+

[ESPN Films]

Big Noon Kickoff FOX

Meechie

NFL 360 NFL Network

Kahuku Mana

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel HBO Max

Unstoppable: The Story of Kirstie Ennis

SportsCenter ESPN

SC Featured: Mind Over Matter

SportsCenter ESPN

SC Featured: Seams to Heal

OUTSTANDING OPEN/TEASE

The 123rd Army-Navy Game CBS

It’s A Family

2022 College Football Playoff National Championship ESPN

Of Grit and Glory

2022 NCAA March Madness tbs | CBS | TNT | truTV

NOLA Vibes featuring Jon Batiste

US Open ESPN

I Was Here

XXIV Olympic Winter Games NBC

The Ride of Their Lives

OUTSTANDING INTERACTIVE EXPERIENCE – EVENT COVERAGE

CFP National Championship MegaCast ESPN | ESPN2 |

ESPN Deportes | ESPNU |ESPNews | SEC Network | ESPN App | ABC

Fan Controlled Football NBCLX | DAZN | Twitch | Fubo TV

[Crazy Legs Productions]

2022 FIFA World Cup FOX | FS1 | FOX Digital

XXIV Olympic Winter Games NBC

Thursday Night Football Prime Video

TNF Optionality

OUTSTANDING INTERACTIVE EXPERIENCE – ORIGINAL PROGRAMMING

House of Highlights Bleacher Report

Showdown: The Return of Dodgeball

The Men In Blazers Show Twitch

NFL 360 NFL Network

Who If Not Us

NHL on ESPN ESPN.com

Ovechkin 800

World Cup Now FOX Digital

OUTSTANDING DIGITAL INNOVATION

Fan Controlled Football NBCLX | DAZN | Twitch | Fubo TV

2.0 [Crazy Legs Productions]

McEnroe vs McEnroe ABC | ESPN | ESPN+

NBA App NBA Digital

Reimagined

XXIV Olympic Winter Games NBC

The World’s First Immersive 8K Livestream [Cosm | Intel]

Thursday Night Football Prime Video

Prime Vision

OUTSTANDING PERSONALITY/STUDIO HOST

James Brown CBS | Paramount+

Rece Davis ESPN | ESPN2 | ABC

Rich Eisen NFL Network | Peacock | The Roku Channel

Mike Tirico NBC | Golf Channel

Scott Van Pelt ESPN

OUTSTANDING PERSONALITY/PLAY-BY-PLAY

Kenny Albert FOX | FS1 | NBC | TNT | tbs

Mike Breen ABC

Joe Buck ESPN

Ian Eagle tbs | CBS | TNT | truTV

Chris Fowler ESPN | ESPN2 | ABC

Al Michaels Prime Video

Mike Tirico NBC

OUTSTANDING PERSONALITY/STUDIO ANALYST

Charles Barkley TNT

Jay Bilas ESPN | ESPN2 | ABC

Nate Burleson CBS | CBS Sports Network |

Nickelodeon | NFL Network

Ryan Clark ESPN | ESPN2 | ABC

Shaquille O’Neal TNT

Kenny Smith TNT

Tom Verducci MLB Network

OUTSTANDING PERSONALITY/ EVENT ANALYST

Cris Collinsworth NBC

Gary Danielson CBS

Peyton Manning ESPN2 | ESPN+

Bill Raftery tbs | CBS | TNT | truTV

John Smoltz FOX | FS1

OUTSTANDING PERSONALITY/REPORTER

Molly McGrath ESPN | ESPN2 | ABC

Tom Rinaldi FOX | FS1

Holly Rowe ESPN | ESPN2 | ABC

Lisa Salters ESPN | ABC

Melissa Stark NBC

OUTSTANDING PERSONALITY/EMERGING ON-AIR TALENT

Andraya Carter ESPN | ESPN2 | ABC | SEC Network

Robert Griffin III ESPN

Eli Manning ESPN2 | ESPN+

Greg Olsen FOX

JJ Redick ESPN | ESPN2 | ABC

OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL TEAM EVENT

2022 FIFA World Cup FOX | FS1

The Masters CBS

Monday Night Football ESPN

XXIV Olympic Winter Games NBC

Super Bowl LVII FOX

OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL TEAM STUDIO

College GameDay ESPN

2022 FIFA World Cup FOX | FS1

FOX NFL Sunday FOX

NFL Draft ESPN | ABC

XXIV Olympic Winter Games NBC

OUTSTANDING CAMERA WORK – SHORT FORM

The Dragon YouTube

[Red Bull Media House]

The 148th Kentucky Derby NBC

NFL 360 NFL Network

See It Through

The Nonstop NBA NBA Social

[PrettyBird]

Super Bowl LVII FOX

Ragged Old Flag: An American Chorus

OUTSTANDING CAMERA WORK – LONG FORM

Edge of the Earth HBO Max

[Teton Gravity Research]

Hold Your Breath: The Ice Dive Netflix

[Archer’s Mark]

Meddling NBC | Peacock

[SoHi Media]

NFL 360 NFL Network

Kahuku Mana

NFL 360 NFL Network

NFL Africa: The Journey

Race to Miami Red Bull TV

[Red Bull Media House]

OUTSTANDING EDITING – SHORT FORM

The 123rd Army-Navy Game CBS

It’s A Family

Monday Night Football ESPN | ABC

Teases

2022 NCAA March Madness tbs | CBS | TNT | truTV

NOLA Vibes featuring Jon Batiste

XXIV Olympic Winter Games NBC

Titans

Outside The Lines ESPN

Without You

OUTSTANDING EDITING – LONG FORM

38 at the Garden HBO Max

[Mr. Fahrenheit | GTG Entertainment]

McEnroe Showtime

[Sylver Entertainment]

2022 NCAA March Madness tbs | CBS | TNT | truTV

Coach K Final Four Tribute

The Redeem Team Netflix

[Olympic Channel | Kennedy/Marshall Company |

Mandalay Sports Media | NBA Entertainment | USA Basketball |

59th & Prairie Entertainment | UNINTERRUPTED]

SHAQ HBO Max

[Film 45 | Jersey Legends | Hardware Studios]

THE DICK SCHAAP OUTSTANDING WRITING AWARD – SHORT FORM

2022 FIFA World Cup FOX | FS1

Chaos and Order | Colors | Messi/Mbappe

2022 NCAA March Madness tbs | CBS | TNT | truTV

The Commencement

The NFL Today CBS

Kyle Brandt Series

The 150th Open NBC

Teases

Outside The Lines ESPN

Without You

OUTSTANDING WRITING – LONG FORM

All Access Showtime

Spence vs Ugas

E60 ESPN

The Survivor: The Remarkable Life of Shaul Ladany

NFL Films Presents FS1

Joe and the Magic Bean 2.0 [NFL Films]

RIVALS: Ohio State vs Michigan Sinclair Broadcast Group

[TC Studios | Big Ten Network | DLP Media Group]

Yankees-Dodgers: An Uncivil War ESPN

[ESPN Films | FILM45 | Peakmark Films]

OUTSTANDING MUSIC DIRECTION

2022 College Football Playoff National Championship ESPN

Of Grit and Glory

McEnroe Showtime

[Sylver Entertainment]

2022 NCAA March Madness tbs | CBS | TNT | truTV

NOLA Vibes featuring Jon Batiste

NFL 360 NFL Network

Who If Not Us

Say Hey, Willie Mays! HBO Max

[Company Name | UNINTERRUPTED |

Zipper Bros Films | Major League Baseball ]

Super Bowl LVII FOX

Ragged Old Flag: An American Chorus

OUTSTANDING AUDIO/SOUND – LIVE EVENT

FOX NFL FOX

Friday Night Baseball Apple TV+

[MLB Network]

NASCAR on NBC NBC | USA

XXIV Olympic Winter Games NBC | USA

US Open ESPN

OUTSTANDING AUDIO/SOUND – POST-PRODUCED

Formula 1: Drive to Survive Netflix

[Box to Box Films]

La Liste – Everything or Nothing Prime Video

[Sherpas Cinema | Red Bull Studios]

2022 NCAA March Madness tbs | CBS | TNT | truTV

NOLA Vibes featuring Jon Batiste

Race to Miami Red Bull TV

[Red Bull Media House]

Road To The Super Bowl FOX

[NFL Films]

OUTSTANDING GRAPHIC DESIGN – EVENT/SHOW

2022 FIFA World Cup FOX | FS1

NBA on ESPN ESPN | ABC

NFL Exclusive Games NFL Network

Nickelodeon NFL “Nickmas” Game Nickelodeon

Denver Broncos vs LA Rams

XXIV Olympic & Paralympic Winter Games NBC | USA | CNBC |

Peacock | Twitter | NBCOlympics.com

OUTSTANDING GRAPHIC DESIGN – SPECIALTY

38 at the Garden HBO Max

[Mr. Fahrenheit | GTG Entertainment]

Greatness Code Apple TV+

[Religion of Sports | UNINTERRUPTED]

McEnroe Showtime

[Sylver Entertainment]

The Portal Bleacher Report

Thursday Night Football Prime Video

Opening Titles

OUTSTANDING STUDIO OR PRODUCTION DESIGN/ART DIRECTION

2022 FIFA World Cup FOX | FS1

Doha Set

2022 NCAA March Madness tbs | CBS | TNT | truTV

Coach K Final Four Tribute

2022 NCAA March Madness tbs | CBS | TNT | truTV

NOLA Vibes featuring Jon Batiste

NFL Slimetime Nickelodeon

[Nickelodeon Productions | CBS Sports]

The Nonstop NBA NBA Social

[PrettyBird]

Playoffs on NBA Lane NBA Social

[Superprime]

THE GEORGE WENSEL TECHNICAL ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

FOX NFL Sunday FOX

FOX Sports Live MULTICAM XR Set

The International 11 – Dota2 Championship Twitch | YouTube |

Multicam XR Premium Steam TV

[Valve | Myreze | Pixotope | Ghostframe]

NHL Broadcasts ESPN | ABC | TNT | tbs | NHL Network

Digitally Enhanced Dasher Boards

Nickelodeon NFL “Nickmas” Game Nickelodeon

An Unreal Nickmas

XXIV Olympic Winter Games NBC

Rewiring the Olympics

OUTSTANDING PROMOTIONAL ANNOUNCEMENT

Edge of the Earth HBO Max

Trailer [BOND]

2022 FIFA World Cup FOX | FS1

Tis The FIFA World Cup Campaign

NBA TV NBA TV

75 Years of Unpredictable | Rivalry | Wow

XXIV Olympic Winter Games NBC

Jurassic

Say Hey, Willie Mays! HBO Max

Trailer [Mark Woollen & Associates]

OUTSTANDING PUBLIC SERVICE CONTENT

An Unbreakable Spirit CBS | CBS Sports Network

CBS Black History Month Campaign

Mental Health Is Health CBS | CBS Sports Network

Aaron Taylor

Mindset Series CBS Sports Network

Solomon Thomas | Megan Rapinoe | Courtney Williams

#See Us CBS | CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports LGBTQ Campaign

Super Bowl LVII FOX

Run With It [Hungry Man]

OUTSTANDING STUDIO SHOW IN SPANISH

Copa Mundial de la FIFA Qatar 2022 Telemundo

Debate Mundial Telemundo

Hoy en La Copa Telemundo

SportsCenter ESPN Deportes

Sunday Night Football en Universo Telemundo

OUTSTANDING FEATURE STORY IN SPANISH

Diana Flores: La Campeona de Nextitla Mundo | NFL Social

[NFL Mexico | Sway]

Diana Flores Super Bowl Commercial Surprise Mundo | NFL Social

[NFL Mexico | SWAY]

Hoy en la Copa Telemundo

Raúl Jiménez – El Milagro

SportsCenter ESPN Deportes

SC Reportajes: Arraigado

SportsCenter ESPN Deportes

SC Reportajes: The Real Deal

Un Tren A Qatar ESPN Deportes

OUTSTANDING ON-AIR PERSONALITY IN SPANISH

Andrés Cantor Telemundo

Rolando Cantú Telemundo

Lindsay Casinelli Univision | TUDN

Carolina Guillén ESPN Deportes

Miguel Gurwitz Telemundo

Pilar Pérez ESPN Deportes