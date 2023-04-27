SonyLIV, Applause Entertainment Deepen Partnership With New Shows ‘Kafas’, ‘36 Days’ & Four Returning Seasons 

Indian streamer SonyLIV has ordered two new series, social drama Kafas and suspense thriller 36 Days, from production powerhouse Applause Entertainment, along with four returning shows.

Kafas is directed by Sahil Sangha and produced in association with Madiba Entertainment. The cast is headed by Sharman Joshi, known internationally for film roles including 3 Idiots and Mission Mangal, along with Mona Singh, Vivan Bhathena, Preeti Jhangiani and Mikail Gandhi.

Produced in association with BBC Studios India, 36 Days is directed by Vishal Furia and features an ensemble cast including Neha Sharma, Purab Kohli, Shruti Seth, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Amruta Khanvilkar, Sharib Hashmi, Shernaz Patel, Faishal Rashid, Chahat Vig and Kenneth Desai.

As previously reported by Deadline, SonyLIV’s 2023 slate also includes a second installment of its successful Scam franchise – Scam 2003: The Telgi Story, directed by Hansal Mehta and Tushar Hiranandani, which tells the story of Abdul Karim Telgi and his infamous ‘Stamp Paper Scam’. Mehta also directed the first installment in the franchse, Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, which was a huge hit on SonyLIV in 2020.

SonyLIV has also ordered repeat seasons of three other shows produced by Applause, including a second season of Tanaav and third seasons of Undekhi and Avrodh. All six shows are currently in various stages of production and will stream exclusively on SonyLIV.

Danish Khan, Head of SonyLIV, Sony Entertainment Television and Studio Next, said: “We are delighted to strengthen our long running partnership with Applause Entertainment with an exceptional slate of shows in 2023 and beyond.”

Applause Entertainment Managing Director, Sameer Nair, said: “In our shared mission to captivate and entertain audiences through the power of storytelling we are excited to create for SonyLIV a diverse and captivating mix of new shows and returning favourites.”