‘The Yards Between Us’ Comedy From R.K. Russell, Saeed Crumpler & Gabrielle Union In Works At Sony Pictures TV

EXCLUSIVE: Sony Pictures Television is adapting NFL vet R.K. Russell’s memoir The Yards Between Us into a half-hour comedy series from Russell, Saeed Crumpler (Flatbush Misdemeanors) and Gabrielle Union (Truth Be Told).

The Yards Between Us follows a professional football player – famous for becoming the first out active player in the league to identify publicly as bisexual. The show explores the intersectionality of sports, race, sexuality, and masculinity.

In addition to his career in the NFL, Russell is also a published poet, essayist, and artist. In 2019, the multihyphenate became the first out active NFL player to identify as bisexual in a deeply personal essay for ESPN. Since revealing his truth, Russell has used his platform to support LGBTQ+ pro athletes and the community at large, as well as to call out the difficulties professional players face as a result of being open about their sexual identity. The series will allow him to share his life story in full, with no holds barred.

Russell and Saeed Crumpler will write and executive produce The Yards Between Us alongside Union through her production banner, I’ll Have Another. Crumpler recently signed a development deal with Sony TV.

Russell is repped by DLM Impact and Aevitas Creative; Crumpler is repped by CAA, Bellevue Productions, and Rush Law Corp; Union is repped by CAA and Range Media Partners.