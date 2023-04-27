Skip to main content
Focus Features' First Look At 'The Holdovers', 'Drive-Away Dolls' – CinemaCon

Glimpse Of Future? 'Bob Hearts Abishola' Reduces Most Of Series Regular Cast
Sony Pictures Television Hires Big Talk's Matthew Justice As UK & Europe Chief

Matthew Justice
Matthew Justice Supplied

Sony Pictures Television has bolstered its international team with the hire of respected UK scripted producer Matthew Justice.

Deadline revealed on Monday that Justice was leaving The Outlaws producer Big Talk Studios after 16 years, though his destination was unknown.

Sony has today announced that Justice will join in the newly-created role of EVP, Head of UK & Europe, reporting to Wayne Garvie, President of International Productions. He is expected to join in the fall.

Justice will oversee Sony’s international studio operations, European co-productions, and work closely with its production partners, including The Crown producer Left Bank Pictures and Bad Wolf, which is currently shooting Doctor Who.

Garvie said: “A smart operator, a strategic thinker and, just as importantly, a very good person, Matthew brings just what we need to build our UK and Europe business into an even greater force.”

Justice added: “Helping to grow the SPT UK and European business is an extremely appetising prospect and I cannot wait to get stuck in.”

During his time at Big Talk, Justice Executive Produced films such as Attack the Block and BAFTA-winning series including Rev and Him & Her. The Managing Director helped oversee Big Talk’s sale to ITV Studios in 2013 for £30M ($37M).

Ahead of his departure, Christina Angeloudes, Big Talk’s Head of Legal and Business Affairs, has been elevated to Commercial Director.

