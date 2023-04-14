You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
‘SNL’ Promo Sees All-Spanish Segment, Highlighted By Bowen Yang

Ana de Armas is hosting Saturday Night Live this weekend, and teamed up with musical guest Karol G and cast members Bowen Yang and Marcello Hernandez in a special promo segment.

Fittingly, since Karol G had the first all-Spanish album by a female artist to score the No. 1 slot, one of the promo segments was delivered all in Spanish by two Cubans and a Colombian.

That left poor Bowen Yang on the outside. He did chime in with “Yo soy la playa,” which translated means, “I am the beach.”

Watch the promo video for more.

