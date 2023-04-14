‘SNL’ Promo Sees All-Spanish Segment, Highlighted By Bowen Yang

Ana de Armas is hosting Saturday Night Live this weekend, and teamed up with musical guest Karol G and cast members Bowen Yang and Marcello Hernandez in a special promo segment.
Fittingly, since Karol G had the first all-Spanish album by a female artist to score the No. 1 slot, one of the promo segments was delivered all in Spanish by two Cubans and a Colombian.
That left poor Bowen Yang on the outside. He did chime in with “Yo soy la playa,” which translated means, “I am the beach.”
Watch the promo video for more.
Must Read Stories
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.