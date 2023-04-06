SNL Promo: Molly Shannon Shares Her Sniff Test Tip With Jonas Brothers, Ego Nwodim

Former cast member Molly Shannon returns to Saturday Night Live this week, and that’s set a few pulses racing.

In the third segment of the SNL Thursday promo, current cast member Ego Nwodim confessed that Shannon was “one of my comedy heroes,” and said she was a little nervous about performing with her. The Jonas Brothers agreed that they, too, felt a twinge.

Shannon had a solution.

“Sometimes when I get nervous, I stick my fingers under my arms, and I smell them like that,” she said, inhaling deeply. The others followed suit.

And voila….it worked! Watch the video for confirmation.