SNL: Molly Shannon Kicks, Stretches And Jumps Back Into Playing Sally O’Malley

SNL saved the best for last.

Host Molly Shannon brought back one more of her beloved characters before the show wrapped Saturday — the inimitable Sally O’Malley.

The skit began with two young choreographers (played by Chloe Fineman and Bowen Yang) being told they were getting some help from a more mature hoofer who can best prepare the Jonas Brothers for their Las Vegas residency.

Out comes O’Malley, dressed traditionally in her red top and stretchy trousers that she can’t seem to pull up enough. And yes, she’s once again proud to say that she’s 50 and likes to kick, stretch and kick.

When asked if she’s truly prepared to take on such a responsibility, O’Malley declares how she just wrapped “five decades of dirty dancing and red pant-sing. I got half century of Sizzler in my Lady Schnizzle.”

Then she begins to tug up her pants so much that Fineman can’t hold back the laughs.

“The Grand Canyon’s got nothing on me,” O’Malley declares, in reference to, ahem, well you can see for yourself below.

When Yang says the Jonas Brothers are making a huge mistake, the three siblings take the stage where O’Malley refers to them as Neal, Calvin and John.

They then remove their clothes to show off their matching red ensembles.

“Put some bonus in your Jonas,” O’Malley exclaims as she joins the trio in some more kicking and stretching.