‘SNL’ Cold Open All Easter With Donald Trump As Jesus Christ, Or The Other Way Round; Some Ron DeSantis & Nepo Baby Eggs In There Too

“Alas, one of you will betray me,” said Mikey Day tonight as Jesus Christ on Saturday Night Live. “It is foretold and though I have committed no crime, I will be arrested, tried and found guilty,” he added.

Coming off the week that saw a former President of the United States arrested on 34 counts and in front of a New York judge in part for paying off a porn star to keep quiet about an affair, it seemed pretty obvious what SNL‘s cold open was going to be tonight. Yet instead of going full Donald Trump for the second week in a row, the NBC late nighter leaned into Easter with a Last Supper all its own, sort of.

“Sound familiar?” exclaimed James Austin Johnson strolling as the perpetually self-aggrandizing and self-pitying former Celebrity Apprentice host. “A famous, wonderful man arrested for no reason at all,” Johnson’s uncanny Trump continued, picking up on an old trope of the real Trump and the deranged version of the divine tossed out by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene earlier this week. “If you haven’t put it together folks, I’ve compared myself to Jesus, again.”

“And what better time than on his birthday, Easter,” the cast member who double dips as Joe Biden added. The second funniest line of tonight’s cold open, the factually incorrect on all levels quip has the added benefit of sounding precisely like the kind of garble assertion Trump would realty make – as you can see in the video above.

“He rose from the dead on the third day,” Johnson’s Trump boasted in his Christ contrast, “I would have done it faster.” Going deeper into the Jesus juxtaposition in a skit that risked offending literally everyone and managed not to cross that line, SNL Trump claimed he even had “my own Judas, Ron DeSantis” and how the Son of God was a “Nepo baby” like Trump himself.

Now yes, the cold open started to get a bit chilly as it went on a bit too long. Or not, as just before the end the real zinger of this Easter story hit.

“Because just like Jesus, all I did was be friendly to a sex worker and now they want to put me in jail,” SNL Trump went on to say, again sounding remarkable indistinguishable from the real Don.

Though a near bottomless well of mockery, Trump has found new blood on SNL with Johnson the past two seasons. Vocal styling aside, what make his version of the ex-POTUS soar as compared to the flatlining that was often Alec Baldwin’s Trump is that it is often hard to tell if what Johnson’s Trump is saying is out of the SNL Writers’ room or from a Trump rally teleprompter – as tonight made very clear.

Muddy the water but sharpening the comedy even more is the fact that in an interview in a car outside the criminal courts building in Manhattan where Trump was being processed before his April 4 arraignment, MAGA Congresswomen Greene shamelessly compared Trump to both Christ and Nelson Mandela – with no irony apparent.

The 17th episode of the long in the tooth SNL’s 48th season, tonight’s show sees former castmate Molly Shannon back at 30 Rock to host, with Jonas Brothers as musical guests. Next week will see Oscar nominee Ana de Armas make her Saturday Night Live hosting debut, and Karol G performing as the musical guest.