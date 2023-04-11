‘Slow Horses’ Season Four: Hugo Weaving, Joanna Scanlan & Ruth Bradley Among Cast To Join Gary Oldman In Apple Spy Series, Filming Underway

EXCLUSIVE: SAG winner Hugo Weaving (The Lord of the Rings), BAFTA winner Joanna Scanlan (Notes On A Scandal), IFTA winner Ruth Bradley (Guilt), Tom Brooke (Empire of Light) and James Callis (Battlestar Galactica) have joined the season four cast of spy series Slow Horses, starring Oscar winner Gary Oldman.

Filming is underway in London on the fourth season of the well-received show, which was recently nominated for five BAFTA TV Awards.

Adam Randall (I See You) is directing the fourth season, which will “open with a bombing that detonates personal secrets, rocking the already unstable foundations of Slough House”.

The returning Slow Horses ensemble includes Kristin Scott Thomas, Jack Lowden, Saskia Reeves, Rosalind Eleazar, Christopher Chung, Freddie Fox, Chris Reilly, Samuel West, Sophie Okonedo, Aimee-Ffion Edwards, Kadiff Kirwan, and Jonathan Pryce.

In a rare move, Apple greenlit seasons three and four even before season two had aired. Season two debuted last December and season three and four have been shot back to back.

The darkly humorous drama follows a dysfunctional team of British intelligence agents who serve in a dumping ground department of MI5 known un-affectionately as Slough House. Oldman stars as Jackson Lamb, the brilliant but irascible leader of the spies, who end up in Slough House due to their career-ending mistakes as they frequently find themselves blundering around the smoke and mirrors of the espionage world.

The series is produced for Apple TV+ by See-Saw Films and adapted for television by Will Smith (Veep) who also serves as an executive producer alongside 60Forty Films’ Jamie Laurenson and Hakan Kousetta. Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, Douglas Urbanski, Gail Mutrux, Will Smith, Jane Robertson and Graham Yost also serve as executive producers on the series. Saul Metzstein directed the third season.

