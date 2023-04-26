SkyShowtime Greenlights Debut Polish Original

SkyShowtime has set its first Polish original, a fictional drama series that follows the tragicomic adventures of a 40-year old playboy.

In Warszawianka, Franek Czułkowski aka Czuly, played by Borys Szyc, is a talented writer who has experienced success and failure and now finds himself trapped between his personal struggles and societal expectations. The show follows his adventures as he struggles to grasp the meaning of his own existence in the modern world.

Helmed by Jacek Borcuch and written by Jakub Żulczyk, Warszawianka is the first Polish-language series for Comcast/Paramount JV SkyShowtime, the new streamer which is available in numerous European territories in which Comcast’s Peacock or Paramount+ aren’t available.

Piotr Uznański serves as Director of Photography on Warszawianka. Additional cast includes Krystyna Janda, Jerzy Skolimowski, Ilona Ostrowska, Piotr Polak, Jadwiga Jankowska-Cieślak, Zofia Wichłacz, Paulina Gałązka, Jan Peszek, Marta Ścisłowicz, Marianna Zydek, Jakub Wieczorek, Tomasz Włosok, Maja Pankiewicz and Milena Goździela.

Other SkyShowtime shows include The Envoys from Oscar winner Juan José Campanella. The streamer also picked up exclusive rights to 21 HBO Max Europe originals.