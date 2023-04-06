Sir David Attenborough’s BBC Wildlife Series ‘Wild Isles’ Flocks To Amazon

Wild Isles, the latest BBC nature documentary series narrated by Sir David Attenborough, has been picked up by Amazon.

The streamer will air the five-part series in the U.S. and around the world, excluding the UK, after acquiring the rights from distributor Banijay Rights.

The series, which launched in the UK earlier this year, comes from All3Media’s Silverback Films and is exec produced by Alastair Fothergill, the man behind Blue Planet, Planet Earth, Frozen Planet, and Our Planet.

It centers on the British Isles, which is one of the most diverse and beautiful landscapes on Earth, and the series is full of behaviors never before seen on screen. It shows a “wild side to the British Isles,” exploring why the region is so globally important for nature before profiling one key habitat per ep: woodlands, grasslands, freshwater and marine. The like of killer whales, sea eagles and butterflies will all be on show as well as the miniature worlds of rock pools, ponds, and grasslands.

The series was captured over three years in 4K resolution.

It was co-produced by The Open University, The Royal Society for the Protection of Birds, and World Wildlife Fund.

Wild Isles was embroiled in its own controversy last month when reports emerged that the BBC had nixed airing an episode on linear TV in order to avoid a “right wing backlash” due to its environmental message. This episode, however, was not part of the original five-part series but a separate film for BBC’s iPlayer from the RSPB, WWF and Silverback Films about people working to preserve and restore the biodiversity of the British Isles.

The series will be available on Amazon Prime Video from April 21, ahead of Earth Day.

“In my long lifetime, I have traveled to almost every corner of our planet,” said Attenborough. “I can assure you that in the British Isles, as well as astonishing scenery, there are extraordinary animal dramas and wildlife spectacles to match anything I have seen on my global travels.”