Singapore’s IMDA, STB Launch $7.5M Fund For International Productions 

Singapore is launching a S$10M ($7.5M) fund to attract international productions to work with local filmmakers and shine a spotlight on the city.

The move follows Singapore’s success with the production of Crazy Rich Asians in 2018, which boosted the city’s profile as a tourist destination and also supported the careers of local talent.

Jointly managed by Singapore’s Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) and Singapore Tourism Board (STB), the ‘Singapore On-screen Fund’ will provide support for international media and entertainment companies in “producing TV and film projects that reach global audiences, and shine the spotlight on destination Singapore”.

“These projects will also provide opportunities for local media enterprises and talent to work alongside global M&E partners in creating content for international audiences,” the two partners said in a statement.

International media conglomerates, streamers and studios with a proven track record will be invited to apply for the fund. Projects must be set in Singapore and launched before the first quarter of 2027. Each project that applies will be evaluated based on its distribution plan, market reach, content concept, creative merits, opportunities to showcase Singapore and the number of local talents involved in credited roles.

Successful projects will receive funding support of up to 30% of qualifying costs related to featuring Singapore, including production and marketing costs.

The Singapore portion of Crazy Rich Asians was produced by local studio Infinite Frameworks in partnership with Warner Bros Discovery. Other notable productions to shoot in Singapore and employ local talent include Korean drama Little Women (2022) and HBO’s Westworld Season 3.

“The Singapore On-screen Fund provides more opportunities for our home-grown media enterprises and talent to collaborate with their international counterparts to hone their skills and gain valuable experience on projects that target the global audience,” said Justin Ang IMDA Assistant Chief Executive, Media, Innovation, Communications & Marketing.

Chang Chee Pey, STB’s Assistant Chief Executive, Marketing Group, said: “The Singapore On-screen Fund allows us to tap the deep storytelling expertise of global media and entertainment players in a more purposeful way, showcasing Singapore through a fresh lens as travel demand recovers.”