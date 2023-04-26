Sigourney Weaver Is Done Playing Ellen Ripley In The ‘Alien’ Universe: “That Ship Has Sailed”

Sigourney Weaver has put a lot of time in space and says she is done playing Ellen Ripley in the Alien franchise.

The star of the Alien franchise has ruled out a potential return to space as a new movie is in the works at Hulu and a TV series adaptation at FX Networks.

“There are all kinds of younger actors taking this kind of role. And there was an Alien [film] that I really wanted to do with Neill Blomkamp and we didn’t get to do that, but, you know, that ship has sailed,” she told Total Film. “I’m very happy doing what I’m doing. I put in my time in space!”

Weaver originated the role of Ripley back in 1979 in the Ridley Scott-directed film based on a story by Dan O’Bannon and Ronald Shusett. The success of the film spawned sequels like Aliens (1986), Alien 3 (1992) and Alien Resurrection (1997), all starring Weaver.

“I think Ridley has a lot to do with [the longevity of Ellen Ripley and Alien],” she added. “They made Ripley a woman, without making her this helpless creature. Because I think I was very lucky. These were men who were creating this woman character, but they liked and respected strong women.”

Weaver received an Oscar nomination for Aliens, which was directed by James Cameron.

Other related films connected to the Alien universe included Alien vs. Predator (2004) and its sequel Alien vs Predator: Requiem (2007) as well as the Prometheus films: Prometheus (2012) and Alien: Covenant (2017).