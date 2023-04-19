Shout! Factory Ups Michael Ribas To SVP, Marketing And Product Management

EXCLUSIVE: Shout! Factory on Wednesday announced their promotion of longtime senior executive Michael Ribas to Senior Vice President of Marketing and Product Management.

Most recently serving as Vice President of Marketing, Ribas has been with Shout! Factory since 2003, prior to that holding editorial and product-management positions at the San Francisco company, WetFeet.

In his elevated position, Ribas will report to CEO Garson Foos and EVP of Strategy and Digital, Gene Pao, continuing to collaborate closely with both executives on big-picture strategy supporting the company’s long-term growth. While leading marketing and product management strategy for all initiatives and properties apart from kids and family entertainment, he will continue to oversee advertising, corporate branding, convention and trade-show activations, digital streaming, theatrical rollouts, partnerships, product management and social marketing for Shout! Factory, Shout! Studios and Shout! TV. He’s also in charge of the marketing and promotion of Shout!’s Mystery Science Theater 3000 franchise, which includes the new series and licensing and merchandising.

“Michael is a high-level strategist and a successful leader. His business acumen and strategic thinking have contributed greatly to the success of Shout’s overall business,” said Shout!’ EVP, Pao. “He has driven the growth of many business verticals by super-serving our content partners and maximizing business opportunities. All of this and his strong leadership skills have made him an invaluable leader at Shout!.”

Added Ribas in his statement to Deadline: “After nearly 20 years at Shout! I remain energized and excited by the opportunity to not only connect fans with the movies and series they love, but to also introduce them to new ones that just might become the classics – or cult favorites – of the future.”

A multi-platform media company focused on film and TV distribution, development and production, Shout! Factory was founded by Richard Foos, Bob Emmer and Garson Foos in 2003. The company’s current partners and properties include Gkids, Sesame Street, Laika Studios, The Carol Burnett Show, The Johnny Carson Show, Stephen J. Cannell Productions, ALF, ITV Studios and Major League Baseball Productions. It also owns and operates libraries including the aforementioned Mystery Science Theater 3000 (in partnership with creator Joel Hodgson) and the Roger Corman New Horizons Pictures Library, all while operating Shout! TV.