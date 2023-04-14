Shonda Rhimes To Receive BAFTA Special Award In New York

Shonda Rhimes is to be presented with a BAFTA Special Award at a tribute event in New York next month.

The Shondaland CEO, whose credits include Grey’s Anatomy, Bridgerton and Scandal, will receive the award that is given to people who have made a “significant, inspiring and outstanding contribution to film, games and TV.” At the New York event on May 3, she will partake in a fireside chat and cocktail reception, marking the first BAFTA U.S. in-person award presentation since the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Shonda’s trailblazing work has captured our hearts and inspired audiences around the world,” said BAFTA North America Board Chair Kathryn Busby. “We are honored to be presenting a BAFTA mask to such a deeply respected and admired artist.

BAFTA Chair Krishnendu Majumdar added that Rhimes has “built the foundation and platform to launch global careers.”

In mega-hits Grey’s Anatomy, Private Practice and Scandal, Rhimes is the first woman to have achieved the 100-episode milestone with three different shows.

In 2017 she launched Shondaland and struck an unprecedented exclusive agreement with Netflix, which has spawned royal smash Bridgerton and the likes of Inventing Anna about Anna Delvey. Many similar agreements with top talent have been struck since.