‘Shazam: Fury Of The Gods’ Hitting Max On Streaming Service’s Relaunch Date

It was announced today at the Warner Bros Discovery streamer presser that this spring’s DC feature, Shazam: Fury of the Gods, would be hitting the newly revamped Max service on its relaunch date, May 23.

The movie, which has made $128M WW, will hit the streaming service 68 days after debuting in theaters. Warner Bros Discovery CEO David Zaslav’s belief is that long windows for theatrical films benefits a pic’s economics; day-and-date releases during the previous Warner Media regime proven to be a bust.

Shazam: Fury of the Gods buckled at the box office since fans sniffed the franchise wouldn’t be a connective part of the new DC universe, at least feature-wise in the near future. Zachary Levi’s Shazam could always pop up in a series or other DC movie in the future. Still, despite the sequel paling in comparison to the first pic’s near $368M global gross, it doesn’t mean there isn’t a future for Shazam 2 in the ancillary market: Zaslav touted the great Max viewership last year for another tepid grossing threequel, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore. It pays to stick to windows.