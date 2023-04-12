Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

‘Lilo & Stitch’ Live-Action Disney Movie Adds Billy Magnussen

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Max Launch Date, Programs, Pricing and All You Need To Know About Warner Bros Discovery's Rebranded Streamer
Read the full story

‘Shazam: Fury Of The Gods’ Hitting Max On Streaming Service’s Relaunch Date

Shazam! Fury of the Gods
‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ Warner Bros.

It was announced today at the Warner Bros Discovery streamer presser that this spring’s DC feature, Shazam: Fury of the Gods, would be hitting the newly revamped Max service on its relaunch date, May 23.

The movie, which has made $128M WW, will hit the streaming service 68 days after debuting in theaters. Warner Bros Discovery CEO David Zaslav’s belief is that long windows for theatrical films benefits a pic’s economics; day-and-date releases during the previous Warner Media regime proven to be a bust.

Shazam: Fury of the Gods buckled at the box office since fans sniffed the franchise wouldn’t be a connective part of the new DC universe, at least feature-wise in the near future. Zachary Levi’s Shazam could always pop up in a series or other DC movie in the future. Still, despite the sequel paling in comparison to the first pic’s near $368M global gross, it doesn’t mean there isn’t a future for Shazam 2 in the ancillary market: Zaslav touted the great Max viewership last year for another tepid grossing threequel, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore. It pays to stick to windows.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad