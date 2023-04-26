Sharon Horgan To Keynote Banff & Win Award Of Excellence

Bad Sisters creator and star Sharon Horgan is the latest keynote speaker to be revealed by the Banff World Media Festival.

Horgan, whose enviable past credit list also includes Catastrophe, Motherland and Shining Vale, will be given the Banff Award of Excellence for “exceptional achievement through a body of work over an extended period of time.”

Delivering a keynote on the final day of the June 11-14 event, Horgan will talk attendees through her lofty career as part of the event’s Summit Series sessions.

Kevin Beggs, Chair of the Banff Board of Directors and Chair & Chief Creative Officer of the Lionsgate Television Group, called her “one of the top creators, showrunners and performers in the business.” A Lionsgate-produced U.S. pilot of her BBC comedy Motherland was recently ordered by ABC.

The news comes after Bad Sisters won a BAFTA TV Craft Award last weekend and it is nominated for Drama Series at the BAFTA TV Awards next month.

Banff Executive Director Jenn Kuzmyk said: “As an actor, showrunner, writer, producer and director, Sharon has made a virtue of being a multi-hyphenate and continues to deliver honest, clever and wildly entertaining portrayals of women on screen.”

Horgan will be joined at the Canada confab by fellow keynoters George Cheeks and Fremantle’s Jennifer Mullin. More speakers will be unveiled in due course.