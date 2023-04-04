Shanghai Film Festival Sets Dates; Tolley Shields Exits Netflix; ‘Ralph & Katie’ Training; ‘Sweet Tooth’ Gains – Global Briefs

Shanghai Film Festival Sets Dates For Return As In-Person Event

Shanghai International Film Festival (SIFF) has confirmed that this year’s edition will take place June 9-18, 2023, marking the festival’s return as an in-person event following its cancellation last year. The festival was scheduled to take place as a physical event in June 2022, but had to cancel shortly before it commenced due to strict lockdown restrictions imposed on the city of Shanghai when Covid-19 levels started to spike. It was previously announced that SIFF Market, the festival’s industry platform, is moving to Longemont Hotel, which places it closer to SIFF’s main venue at the Shanghai Film Art Center and adjacent Crowne Plaza Hotel. As in previous years, the festival will host several competition strands through its Golden Goblet (Jinjue) Awards, including feature films, Asian new talent, documentaries, animation and short films. SIFF organizers said they’ve received nearly 8,800 submissions from more than 128 countries, around half of which were submitted for last year’s cancelled edition. Other sections include the Belt and Road Film Festival Alliance, a projects market and metaverse event.

Tolley Shields Exits Netflix

Tolley Shields has left her role as EMEA Director of Awards at Netflix following five years in post. Shields joined Netflix in March 2018 after spells at DDA, where she spearheaded the launch of the company’s first Awards & Special Projects division, and The Weinstein Company, where she was a publicity exec. Shields was among the Netflix team that led the streamer’s campaigns for international titles such as Jane Campion’s The Power Of The Dog, Alfonso Cuaron’s Roma, and, most recently, the German-language epic All Quiet On The Western Front by Edward Berger. The film went on to win four Academy Awards and seven BAFTAs.

‘Ralph & Katie’ Team Forge Disabled Training Videos

The team behind BBC drama Ralph & Katie have created a set of disabled-led drama production training videos with ITV Studios and TripleC. The videos, which are fully accessible, are the first of their kind, according to ITV Studios, and are aimed at budding technicians and creatives to learn more about drama production. Produced by ITV Studios and Keshet Productions in association with Tiger Aspect Productions, Ralph & Katie was penned by a disabled writers room, overseen by Peter Bowker. The show was a spin-off of BBC One drama The A Word. TripleC is a disabled networking community for creatives. The launch of the training videos form part of the Ralph & Katie HETV Remote Trainee Programme, which was funded by BBC and ITV Studios and hosted by TripleC’s Cherylee Houston MBE and Melissa Johns (British actors and disability advocates), and chair Laurence Clark (award-winning stand-up comedian and screenwriter). The programme offered 30 deaf, disabled, autistic and neurodivergent talent the opportunity to go behind the scenes on the series. Johns said: “This industry, and the stories we tell, will always be richer with more voices, and by not including deaf, disabled and/or neurodivergent creatives, we are missing out on such a huge amount of talent, lived experience and truthful representation.”

‘Sweet Tooth’ S1 Contributed $41.3M To New Zealand GDP, Report Finds

Production of the first season of fantasy series Sweet Tooth contributed more than NZ$66M ($41.3M) to New Zealand’s economy, according to an Oxford Economics study for the Motion Picture Association (MPA) and the Australia-New Zealand Screen Association (ANZSA). Produced by Warner Bros Television for Netflix, the series also stimulated 1,180 full time and part-time jobs in New Zealand, with New Zealanders making up 95% of the crew and 80% of the cast, the report found. “The study found that for every dollar rebated through the NZSPG (New Zealand Screen Production Grant), almost $7 in economic activity had been generated, putting money in the hands of New Zealand screen workers and creating opportunities for small businesses throughout the country,” said ANZSA CEO Paul Muller. Just over half of the New Zealand expenditure went on more than 950 local suppliers of goods and services, which accounted for 54% or NZ$25M ($15.7M) of the spend. The remaining 46% was spent on wages and salaries for local production crew and associated labour. Sweet Tooth Season 1 filmed in the Auckland, Waikato and Otago districts of New Zealand in 2020.