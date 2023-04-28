‘Sex Education’ Star Aimee Lou Wood Signs with CAA

EXCLUSIVE: British actress Aimee Lou Wood, best known for her starring role in Netflix’s Sex Education, has signed with CAA for representation.

Wood portrays schoolgirl Aimee Gibbs in Sex Education, which is heading into its fourth season on Netflix. She received two BAFTA nominations for best female performance in a comedy program for her role in the series, winning the award in 2021.

Earlier this year, she was nominated for the BAFTA EE Rising Star award for her work in Oliver Hermanus’ film Living, with Bill Nighy.

Wood is also a writer and has an original project in development with Gaumont UK and the BBC.

Currently, she is starring in the West End revival of Cabaret as Sally Bowles, a role she described as a “dream part” in an interview earlier this year with Deadline.

“I want to play Sally Bowles and I want to stretched by it, stretched out in my comfort zone,” she said. “I want to feel like a different person when I finish this job because that’s what I want to do with my life. I don’t want to be thinking constantly about the next right step on the ladder, because there is no bloody ladder. It’s all imagined anyway.”

Her previous stage credits include Downstate at the National Theatre and Uncle Vanya in the West End.

Wood has also been featured in campaigns for Swarovski and Levi’s.

She studied at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art.

Wood is repped in the UK by Lizzie Newell and Alex Rusher at Independent Talent. Her publicist is Daniela Agnello at Premier PR.