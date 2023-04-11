Seth MacFarlane’s Fuzzy Door Launches Tech Division Headed By Former Siri Exec Faith Sedlin

EXCLUSIVE: Seth MacFarlane’s Fuzzy Door is expanding its purview with the launch of a new technology division headed by former Siri CMO Faith Sedlin.

In her new role as President of the division, Sedlin will oversee all areas of technology development and operations including the expansion of Fuzzy Door Tech’s flagship AR production visualization tool ViewScreen, which was transformative during the production and editing process of Fuzzy Door’s The Orville: New Horizons and the upcoming Ted television series. At the request of MacFarlane, ViewScreen was created by visual effects supervisor, Brandon Fayette and software developer, Gene Reddick, who worked to create a tool that allows filmmakers to visualize and animate virtual assets in real-time. The technology has now transformed MacFarlane’s entire production and post-production process, according to the company, especially on Ted the television series, as it was the first show to film an animated lead character in real-time.

“ViewScreen has been a game-changer for me, both on set and in post on The Orville and Ted,” said MacFarlane. “I’m thrilled Faith recognizes ViewScreen’s potential and will lead the Fuzzy Door Tech team in introducing and marketing Brandon and Gene’s revolutionary technology to all filmmakers. Under Faith’s leadership, this division has a lot of potential and it is something that I am very excited about.”

Sedlin, who had been consulting with Fuzzy Door for the past year, brings over 25 years of experience building and launching numerous globally successful organizations in the consumer technology sector. At Siri, she led the definition and launch of the virtual assistant leading to the successful acquisition by Apple. Sedlin began her career as the first product manager of eBay prior to co-founding Oodle, the pioneer of social classifieds purchased by QVC. Her efforts as co-founder and CMO grew the company from its infancy to a profitable company of 15 million users. As CMO of Redbubble, the world’s largest artist marketplace for print-on-demand products, she scaled marketing leading up to the company’s successful IPO and led artist operations, growing the base from 50K to 400K globally. Sedlin is also active in global community lending; she served as CMO of the non-profit Kiva and currently sits on the Board of Solo Funds, a leading community finance platform.

“When I first saw ViewScreen, I was thrilled by its ability to empower creators both big and small. I’m looking forward to building out this new division and leading Fuzzy Door Tech as we pioneer a new frontier in storytelling,” said Sedlin.

Fuzzy Door’s TV production slate includes the Hulu space adventure series, The Orville, as well as the long-running animated series, Family Guy, and American Dad!, which aired their 400th and 300th episode milestones, respectively. In 2020, the company signed a multi-year, $200 million TV deal with Universal Studio Group, which has the company expanding the hit Ted franchise into a TV series for Peacock. The company is also producing TV adaptations of the novel All Our Wrong Todays and the dystopian sci-fi short film Skywatch. Most recently, Fuzzy Door secured the rights to The Shrouded College, the seven-book graphic novel series from Charles Soule and Will Sliney. On the film side, Fuzzy Door is producing a reimagined modern version of the Revenge of the Nerds franchise with the Lucas Bros. for 20th Century Studios, and a remake of The Naked Gun for Paramount Pictures.