‘Selling Sunset’s Chelsea Lazkani Signs With A3 Artists Agency

EXCLUSIVE: Selling Sunset star Chelsea Lazkani has signed with A3 Artists Agency for representation.

Lazkani joined the hit Netflix reality series in Season 5, which is currently available for streaming. Shooting on season six of Selling Sunset is underway with a release date yet to be announced.

Lazkani is a luxury real estate agent at The Oppenheim Group, in Los Angeles, one of the most competitive markets in the world, in an industry not typically dominated by Black women.

The 30-year-old British-Nigerian wife and mother boasts nearly 400K followers on Instagram, where she features a variety of parenting, fashion, real estate and general lifestyle content.

She served as a presenter at the 2022 Creative Arts Emmy Awards, alongside her Selling Sunset castmates Chrishell Stause, Emma Hernan and Mary Fitzgerald.

Lazkani graduated with a BA in Economics from University of Buckingham and a Masters in Oil and Gas Economics from Scotland’s University of Dundee, according to her biography on The Oppenheim Group website.