‘Scream’ Filmmaking Team Radio Silence Reunites With Project X On Untitled Monster Movie At Universal

After helping relaunch the Scream franchise, the filmmaking collective known as Radio Silence has signed on to an untitled monster thriller at Universal Pictures. The group’s Matt Bettinelli-Olpin & Tyler Gillett will direct the project, with Chad Villella serving as producer alongside William Sherak, Paul Neinstein and James Vanderbilt at Project X Entertainment.

The script was written by Stephen Shields, with revisions by Guy Busick.

Tripp Vinson will produce as well with Radio Silence and Project X, who are recently coming off the huge success of Scream VI, which Bettinelli-Olpin & Gillett directed, Project X produced and Radio Silence’s Villella executive produced. Co-written by Vanderbilt, the film set a franchise-record opening at the global box office. The teams also collaborated on 2022’s Scream which reinvigorated the horror franchise.

Related Story Matt Leaf Joins Universal As EVP, Head Of Business Affairs

Radio Silence was actually eyeing this as its potential next project following the first Scream pic but given how successful Scream turned out, Paramount wanted to move fast on a sequel and quickly got that film into production. With Scream VI breaking records, Radio Silence turns its eyes to getting its secret monster movie off the ground and lined this up as its next feature.

In the vein of Universal’s recent hits like The Invisible Man and Renfield, the untitled monster thriller provides a unique take on legendary monster lore and will represent a fresh, new direction for how to celebrate classic characters. Universal monster films are rooted in the horror genre, with no restrictions on budget, rating or genre. They are not part of a shared interconnected universe, which allows each film to stand on its own. This new direction is filmmaker-driven, inviting those with original, bold ideas to develop stories and pitch them.

Jay Polidoro, Holly Goline, Kelly Cannon and Jacqueline Garell are overseeing the latest project on behalf of the studio.

Previously, Radio Silence helmed the hit horror comedy Ready or Not. Other feature works include Southbound, Devil’s Due and V/H/S.

Shields is is currently writing Box of Bones, a second feature for director Lee Cronin with whom he collaborated on the psychological horror pic A Hole in the Ground. He is developing a pair of features with Screen Ireland including Hound for T4 Productions. He is also working on an original U.S.-set TV series, Follow Me, and a large-scale original horror series called The Alone.

Besides producing the recent Scream pics, Project X also exec produced the biggest Netflix series of the year in The Night Agent, which recently was renewed for a second season.

Radio Silence is represented by UTA, Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole LLP. Shields is represented by Casarotto Ramsay and Associates and UTA. Busick is represented by A3 Artists Agency, The Gotham Group and Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein.