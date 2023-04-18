Vice To Rock Tribeca Festival With Gogol Bordello Music Doc Featuring Ukraine-Born Frontman Eugene Hütz

EXCLUSIVE: It’s going to get loud at the Tribeca Festival.

VICE News announced today the feature documentary Scream of My Blood: A Gogol Bordello Story will premiere at the festival on June 13, a film VICE describes as “a wild punk-rock-doc that explodes off the screen.”

Scream of My Blood, directed by Nate Pommer and Eric Weinrib, centers around musician Eugene Hütz, leader of the punk band Gogol Bordello, who immigrated to the United States from Ukraine as a kid. After Russia’s full-scale invasion of his native country last February, the filmmaking team followed him as he returned to Ukraine with his band to perform for Ukrainian soldiers.

“Through never-before-seen photo and video archives spanning two decades – including concert performances, backstage moments and intimate interviews – Scream of My Blood follows the epic journey of Eugene Hütz, Gogol Bordello frontman and one of the greatest storytellers of our time, as he uses music as a rallying cry for the cultural identity of Ukraine while it continues its fight for sovereignty,” according to a summary of the film. “Born in Ukraine to a family with Romani roots, Hütz fled his homeland during the Chernobyl disaster. Now, after years of exorcizing demons through his music, he is going home to face down the biggest demon of all.”

Eugene Hütz and Serhly Zhadan perform with Gogol Bordello on March 6, 2023 in New York City. Rob Kim/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

“Only the true friendship of two dedicated craftsmen and maniacs can give an insight like this documentary,” Hütz said in a statement, apparently referring to the co-directors. “Often on his own dime, Nate Pommer traveled the world with us, documenting Gogol Bordello’s impact for over the course of two decades, while tectonic changes were taking place, with empires and minds crumbling around us. When the war in Ukraine broke out once again, he fearlessly followed us, bringing along the VICE News team on our mission to support troops and refugee hubs. A trip that once again distilled our true callings. Much respect to Eric Weinrib and the VICE team for keeping the story of Ukrainian tragedy and its heroic resilience in the news, and helping to get the story out at the hardest time for the nation.”

Actor Liev Schreiber serves as an executive producer, along with Suroosh Alvi, Subrata De and Craig Thomson. The producer is Beverly Chase. After the world premiere on June 13, Gogol Bordello will perform live for the Tribeca audience.

“This film was a natural fit for us at VICE, where we’ve always taken a fearless approach to News,” said Subrata De, EVP of VICE News. “Nate Pommer, Eric Weinrib, Bev Chase and of course, Eugene [Hütz], are best in class storytellers and we can’t wait for the world to see what so many fans already understand about Gogol Bordello and the power of screaming your truth.”

Gogol Bordello, formed in 1999, has recorded nine albums, with its most recent, Solidaritine, coming out last year. “The band has lit up stages around the world alongside System of a Down, Primus, Rancid, Dropkick Murphys, dueted with Regina Spektor, and cut albums with legends Rick Rubin and Steve Albini.” Upcoming dates for the band include the Slam Dunk Festival in London at the end of May; the Jardin du Michel Fest in Bulligny, France from June 2-4; Hellfest Open Air Festival in Clisson, France on June 16, and Jera on Air in Ysselsteyn, Netherlands on June 24.