‘Scream’ Star Melissa Barrera Reunites With Radio Silence On Secret Monster Movie For Universal

EXCLUSIVE: Following the success of the recent Scream films, Melissa Barrera is looking to reteam with some familiar faces as sources tell Deadline that she is set to join Radio Silence’s Untitled Monster Thriller at Universal.

Radio Silence’s Matt Bettinelli-Olpin & Tyler Gillett, who directed the recent Scream pics she starred in, will helm the project with Scream producer Chad Villella serving as producer alongside William Sherak, Paul Neinstein and James Vanderbilt at Project X Entertainment. The script was written by Stephen Shields, with revisions by Guy Busick.

Tripp Vinson will produce as well with Radio Silence and Project X, who are recently coming off the huge success of Scream VI that Bettinelli-Olpin & Gillett directed, Project X produced and Radio Silence’s Villella executive produced. Co-written by Project X’s Vanderbilt, the film set a franchise-record opening at the global box office and has grossed $162.6 million globally. The teams also collaborated on 2022’s Scream which reinvigorated the Scream franchise.

In the vein of the Studio’s recent films like The Invisible Man and the upcoming Renfield, this untitled monster thriller provides a unique take on legendary monster lore and will represent a fresh, new direction for how to celebrate these classic characters.

Universal Monster films are rooted in the horror genre, with no restrictions on budget, rating or genre. They are not part of a shared interconnected universe, which allows each film to stand on its own. This new direction is filmmaker-driven, inviting innovative filmmakers with original, bold ideas for these characters to develop the stories and pitch them.

Jay Polidoro, Holly Goline, Kelly Cannon and Jacqueline Garell are overseeing the project on behalf of the Studio.

Radio Silence has been loosely developing the project since last year following the success of their first Scream pic but given the success of that film, Paramount moved fast to get Scream Vi up and running. While they began meeting with other talent, it became evident pretty quickly that Barrera was the perfect fit for the role following two successful shoots with the rising star and offered her the part.

Barrera is currently in theaters as the lead of Scream VI, which is the highest grossing film of the franchise. She will next be seen in the modern musical reimagining of Carmen, opposite Paul Mescal for Sony Pictures Classics this Spring 2023. A contemporary adaptation of one of the world’s most famous operas choreographed by Black Swan choreographer Benjamin Millepied, featuring music by Grammy-winning composer Nicholas Britell, Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Julieta Venegas, and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Nilo Cruz. Upcoming for Barrera is God’s Country directed by Egor Abramenko as his American directorial debut, Your Monster from Merman Productions, and The Collaboration written by four-time Oscar nominee Anthony McCarten (Bohemian Rhapsody), based off the acclaimed play of the same name. She was most recently seen in the independent film All The World Is Sleeping as well as Netflix’ global hit Keep Breathing and STX’s supernatural thriller Bed Rest which was also Barrera’s producorial debut.

Barrera is repped by WME, Sugar23 and Tara Kole/Danny Passman.