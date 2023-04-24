Scott Mescudi, Sam Levinson And The Lucas Brothers Team On Zombie Action Comedy ‘Hell Naw’ At Sony

EXCLUSIVE: Sony Pictures has acquired action/horror/comedy Hell Naw with Scott Mescudi AKA Kid Cudi attached to star and Euphoria creator Sam Levinson producing. Academy Award Nominees Keith & Kenny Lucas are writing the script, which is in early development. Mescudi will also produce along with his partners Karina Manashil and Dennis Cummings through their Mad Solar banner with Sam and Ashley Levinson producing through their Little Lamb production company. BRON and H. Wood Films are also producing.

Plot is being kept under wraps but what we know is that it takes place during Paris Fashion Week and there will be zombies. Mad Solar’s Aaron L. Gilbert, Brenda Gilbert, Stuart Manashil will exec produce along with Kevin Turen, Harrison Kreiss, John Terzian and Jeremy Allen. Brian Toll will serve as associate producer.

“This movie has been 5 years in the making. I am telling the world now, this film will fuck you up in all the best ways. I have been a horror fan since I was 7 years old,” said Mescudi. “The first horror movies I ever saw were Night of the Living Dead and Evil Dead. And from that point on, I was hooked on the feeling of being frightened. I’ve been wanting to get into this world creating my own stories for a long time and now, and after years of working it out in my head, it’s finally happening. Sam, The Lucas Bros and myself have really crafted a tale we feel everyone who’s a fan of horror and comedy will enjoy. You will laugh, oh yes you will, but the horror aspect of this movie will really be something to see. You will be shook. I promise 😈. Y’all know I don’t play around. Get ready baby. MAD SOLAR on the rise!! Shout out to the beasts at Sony for riding with us and taking the journey and believing in some next level shit. Love y’all man.”

The project marks a major star vehicle for Mescudi who also added the highly anticipated Sonic the Hedgehog spin-off series Knuckles to his future slate, joining Idris Elba in the series last week. On top of that he also has the John Woo action pic Silent Night. He is repped by WME.

Levinson recently won the DGA award for best directing for drama series on Euphoria and also has his HBO series The Idol bowing this summer which stars the Weeknd and Lily Rose-Depp. He is repped by WME and Novo Entertainment.

The Lucas Brothers earned an Oscar-nomination for Best Original Screenplay for Judas and the Black Messiah. They are repped by UTA and Fourth Wall Management.