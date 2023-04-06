‘School Of Rock’ Cast Will Reunite For 20th Anniversary, Jack Black Confirms

Jack Black will rock on.

Black revealed plans for a 20-year School of Rock reunion in a recent Entertainment Tonight interview promoting The Super Mario Bros. Movie. But he didn’t specify whether the reunion would be a film, a special, or simply a get-together.

“All those kids — dig this — they were 10 years old when we made that movie and now they’re all, like, 30,” Black said. “We’re gonna get together and have a 20-year anniversary. We like to jam. I’m looking forward to seeing all of the grownups from School of Rock.”

Black promised to share photos and videos of any reunion on social media later this year.

The 2003 School of Rock film saw substitute teacher Dewey Finn (played by Black) shape up a rag-tag group of fifth graders into an ensemble that would challenge at a local Battle of the Bands. The film grossed more than $130 million worldwide against estimated production costs of $35 million.

The film also featured Joan Cusack as principal Rosalie “Roz” Mullins, Mike White as Dewey’s best friend and fellow rocker Ned, Sarah Silverman as Ned’s girlfriend, and Miranda Cosgrove as band manager Summer “Tinkerbell” Hathaway.

There has been reunion talk before. The cast came back together for a 10th anniversary screening amid hopes of a School of Rock 2. There has since been a Broadway production based on the film, and a Nickelodeon sitcom that debuted in 2016 and lasted for three seasons and 45 episodes.

Cast member Kevin Clark, who played the young drummer, died in 2021 after being hit by a car while bicycling.