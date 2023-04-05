WME Signs Olympian-Turned-‘Earth Mama’ Filmmaker Savanah Leaf

EXCLUSIVE: WME has signed Olympian-turned-filmmaker Savanah Leaf, whose first feature Earth Mama recently world premiered to strong reviews at the Sundance Film Festival.

Related Story Fraternal Filmmaking Duo TAO/S Signs With M88

The film developed by Film 4, which Leaf directed from her own script, follows a pregnant single mother who embraces her Bay Area community as she determines the fate of her family. Cody Ryder and Sam Bisbee produced for Park Pictures, along with Shirley O’Connor and Medb Riordan of Academy Films, and Leaf, with Danielle Massie serving as co-producer. Exec producers included Ben Coren, David Kimbangi, James Wilson, Simon Cooper, Jackie Bisbee, Lance Acord, Christine D’Souza Gelb and Cameron Washington.

A24 co-produced and financed Leaf’s film and plans to release it later this year.

The New York-based artist previously co-directed The Heart Still Hums, a 2020 documentary short distributed by Searchlight Pictures that follows five women as they fight for their children through the cycle of homelessness, drug addiction and neglect from their own parents.

She’s also known for helming music videos for Gary Clark Jr.’s “This Land” and Marvin Gaye’s 1971 hit “What’s Going On,” having nabbed a Grammy nomination for the former. A former volleyball player who competed as part of Great Britain’s team at the 2012 Summer Olympics, Leaf continues to be represented by 2AM and Granderson Des Rochers.