Sarah Silverman Sets New Stand-Up Comedy Special At HBO

Two-time Emmy winner Sarah Silverman is returning to HBO for a new stand-up comedy special, her second for the premium cable network. The as-yet untitled special, taped in front of a live audience at The Wilbur Theater in Boston, MA, will debut this May.

“We absolutely love working with Sarah,” said Nina Rosenstein, EVP HBO Programming. “She’s truly one of the all-time greats, and her new special is smart, bold, and as insanely funny as ever.”

Added Silverman, “I love working with Nina at HBO. She’s a great support system and we trust each other. She’s got lips, that one.”

Silverman’s first hour-long HBO standup special Sarah Silverman: We Are Miracles, earned her a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special as well as an additional Emmy award and Writers Guild Award nominations. She currently hosts her weekly, critically acclaimed The Sarah Silverman Podcast and she recently wrapped production on Netflix’s Maestro, directed by Bradley Cooper and produced by Martin Scorsese. She is currently on her Sarah Silverman: Grow Some Lips North American tour. Silverman hosted Hulu’s I Love You, America and also lends her voice to several animated series, including Bob’s Burgers.

The special is produced by Jax Media and directed by Jonathan Krisel. Silverman executive produces along with Amy Zvi, Jonathan Krisel, John Skidmore, and Brooke Posch.