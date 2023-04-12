Sarah Paulson Helped Pedro Pascal Early In His Career Giving Him Her Acting Pay So “He Could Have Money To Feed Himself”

Sarah Paulson is opening up about her friendship with Pedro Pascal and revealing the hardships the Mandalorian actor went through early in his career.

Both actors attended the NYU Tisch School of the Arts and in an interview with Esquire, Paulson talked about how he helped Pascal as he auditioned for work.

“He’s talked about this publicly,” Paulson told the publication, “but there were times when I would give him my per diem from a job I was working on so that he could have money to feed himself.”

The Last of Us star thought that he was not going to be able to land a breakout role adding, “My vision of it was that if I didn’t have some major exposure by the time I was twenty-nine years old, it was over, so I was constantly readjusting what it meant to commit my life to this profession, and giving up the idea of it looking like I thought it would when I was a kid. There were so many good reasons to let that delusion go.”

Fast forward to the present, Pascal is one of the most popular actors in film and television. His other credits include Game of Thrones, Naros and Wonder Woman 1984.

“Everybody wants a piece of him,” Paulson added. “You just want him to succeed. And that to me, I feel like, is the sign of a major movie star. I’m ready for him to take the reins from the guys from romantic comedies past, like Bruce Willis and Mel Gibson and all these guys.”