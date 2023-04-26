Santa Barbara Film Festival 2024 Dates Set

Spring has sprung — which means it’s time to look ahead to winter. Organizers of the Santa Barbara International Film Festival said today that its 39th annual event will run February 7-17 in the coastal California town.

Official events including screenings, filmmaker Q&As, industry panels, and celebrity tributes will be held throughout the city, including at the historic Arlington Theatre. The full 2024 lineup will be revealed in January.

The 38th SBIFF held a few months ago celebrated awards contenders including eventual Oscar winners Jamie Lee Curtis, The Daniels, Brendan Fraser, Key Huy Quan and Cate Blanchett along with the likes of Angela Bassett, Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, Austin Butler, Kerry Condon, Stephanie Hsu, Jeremy Pope, Jermey Strong, Danielle Deadwyler and Nina Hoss.

“We just had a record year with packed houses showcasing over 200 films and plenty of seminars, panels and tributes,” SBIFF Executive Director Roger Durling said. “And we hosted the eventual 2023 Oscar winners from 18 film categories, proving once again that the love of watching films in person and celebrating cinema is alive and well in Santa Barbara.”