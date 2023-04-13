French Fashion House Saint Laurent Launches Production Banner With Films By Pedro Almodóvar And David Cronenberg

French fashion house Saint Laurent is moving into the world of cinema with an official production banner headed by house creative director Anthony Vaccarello.

The film offshoot will be known as Saint Laurent Productions and will launch its first two projects at Cannes: Pedro Almodóvar’s latest short, Strange Way of Life, starring Ethan Hawke and Pedro Pascal, alongside another currently unnamed short. It has been widely speculated online that the second short could be a project directed by Jean-Luc Godard, the final work he completed before his death late last year.

The Kering-owned house has billed itself as the first fashion brand to set up a fully-fledged subsidiary to produce films rather than just providing funding or costumes. All Saint Laurent Productions will, however, feature costumes by Vaccarello. The brand has said its upcoming slate of projects will include feature-length works by David Cronenberg and Paolo Sorrentino.

“These directors never fail to open my mind and, in a way, the singular, radical vision they bring to cinema has made me the person I am today,” said Vaccarello of his plans to work with Cronenberg and Sorrentino.

According to WWD, which first reported news of the offshoot, Saint Laurent Productions will serve as a co-producer on Cronenberg and Sorrentino’s projects. It is unclear how much money Saint Laurent plans to invest in film production, but WWD reported that a dedicated Saint Laurent film team is currently being assembled in Paris.

Speaking with WWD, Vaccarello said Saint Laurent is a brand that has always been “linked to cinema.” The new production label, he said, will provide the opportunity to expand his creative vision for the brand.

“For me, a film is something you can still see in 10, 20, 30 years if it’s a good film,” he told the outlet.

“Communication-wise, doing a film has more impact on people than a collection. I’m very excited to extend that creativity into something broader and more popular.…It’s a new approach to maybe get new Saint Laurent customers.”