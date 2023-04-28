SAG-AFTRA Extends Members’ Covid Dues Relief For Last Time

SAG-AFTRA has once again – and for the last time – extended its dues-relief program for members experiencing Covid-related financial hardship. The union first began offering Covid dues relief in March 2020 during the earliest days of the pandemic. All along, however, it has encouraged members who can pay on time to do so.

The latest and last dues extension, which allows members to pay their May 2023 dues in two installments, was approved by the guild’s executive committee on April 27.

“While the federal government is ending the public health emergency, dues deferment remains an important part of the overall response supporting SAG-AFTRA members in this time of need, allowing members to be cleared for work while making payments toward dues owed,” the guild says.

Members experiencing Covid-related financial hardship can request and will be granted a due date extension and an installment plan on or before June 9.

“You may pay your current May 2023 dues in two installments. Half of the dues bill will be required by June 9, 2023, and the remaining half by Sept. 12, 2023,” the guild says, noting that “Beginning with the November 2023 dues period, SAG-AFTRA will resume regular billing and payment processes.”