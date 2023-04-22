Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Producer Drops Lawsuit Over Unpaid Commissions On Trio Of Films Starring Chris Pine, Anna Kendrick & Kate Beckinsale – Update

Got A Tip? Tip Us

SAG-AFTRA Board Votes Unanimously To “Strongly” Support The WGA In Its Contract Talks With AMPTP

SAG-AFTRA National Executive Director Duncan Crabtree-Ireland with WGA Assistant Executive Director and chief negotiator Ellen Stutzman at WGA negotiations on Friday at the AMPTP's offices in Sherman Oaks.
SAG-AFTRA National Executive Director Duncan Crabtree-Ireland with WGA Assistant Executive Director and chief negotiator Ellen Stutzman WGA

SAG-AFTRA’s National Board voted unanimously today to approve a resolution “strongly in support” of the WGA in its ongoing negotiations for a new film and TV contract. “It is long past time for the studios, streamers, and other employers in the entertainment industry to remove roadblocks to fair and equitable wages and working conditions,” the resolution states, “and to agree to terms that reflect the unique worth and contribution of creative talent and workers, without whom the industry would not exist.”

The WGA’s negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producer, which got underway March 20, are now entering their final week ahead of the May 1 expiration of its current contract. SAG-AFTRA will begin its own contract talks with the AMPTP on June 7 ahead of the June 30 expiration of its contract.

Related Story

WGA's Epic Two-Year Battle With Major Talent Agencies Set Stage For Showdown With Studios Over New Contract

“History shows that fairness and equity to the workers who power the creativity of the entertainment industry has only been achieved through solidarity and the efforts of those workers working within their labor unions and guilds,” the SAG-AFTRA resolution says. “Changes in the economics of the entertainment industry have worked to the great benefit of large corporate employers and in many cases to the detriment of the creators who make their businesses possible.

“Workers are stronger when they stand together united, and the unions that represent them are more powerful working and collaborating together. After weeks of bargaining, it is time for the employers in our industry to step up and make meaningful changes to fairly compensate writers and to acknowledge their unique needs and concerns, along with the concerns shared by all artists and workers in the industry.”

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad