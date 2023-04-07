S Club 7 Member Paul Cattermole, 46, Dies Months After Band Announced Upcoming Reunion Tour

Paul Cattermole, an original member of the British pop group S Club 7 created by Spice Girls manager Simon Fuller, died yesterday at his home in Dorset, the band has announced. Cattermole was 46.

“We are truly devastated by the passing of our brother Paul,” the band said in a statement on social media. “There are no words to describe the deep sadness and loss we all feel. We were so lucky to have had him in our lives and are thankful for the amazing memories we have.

“He will be so deeply missed by each and every one of us. We ask that you respect the privacy of his family and of the band at this time.”

Cattermole was found yesterday at his home in Dorset and was pronounced dead later that afternoon. Dorset Police have confirmed that there were no suspicious circumstances.

A cause of death has not been disclosed.

S Club 7 was founded in 1998 and rose to fame the following year in the BBC One series Miami 7, a children’s comedy based on the lives of the band members after they moved to Miami. The show, under the name S Club 7 in Miami, aired in the U.S. on Fox Family and later on ABC Family.

In February, band members announced that they would reunite for a 25th anniversary tour, set to begin in Liverpool in October.