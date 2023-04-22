Skip to main content
Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney’s Soccer Club Wrexham Levels Up As Team Gets Promoted After Huge Win

Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds
Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney celebrated their soccer club Wrexham winning and getting promoted from the National League to League Two.

The team is highlighted in the FX docu-series Welcome to Wrexham and this 3-1 win of the Welsh soccer club over Boreham Wood will undoubtedly be part of the upcoming season.

Wrexham leveling up was even celebrated by The Prince and Princess of Wales, Kate and William.

“Congratulations @Wrexham_AFC! A club with such amazing history, looking forward to a very exciting future back in the Football League. Doing Wales proud,” read a tweet from the official account of the royals signed with a W.

An official tweet from the Welsh team read, “WE ARE CHAMPIONS! AFTER 15 YEARS, WE ARE BACK IN THE FOOTBALL LEAGUE!”

Reynolds shared a video on Twitter of the fans celebrating the victory.

Earlier this year, Wrexham pulled another big win against Coventry in a 4-3 win. At this point, Wrexham was in the fifth level while their opponent was three tiers above. Reynolds was “totally speechless” after that win as he shared the exciting news on social media.

The FX docuseries premiered back in August 2022 and it follows Wrexham co-owners Reynolds and McElhenney as they buy the soccer team and try to revive it. Wrexham is the third-oldest professional association soccer team in the world going back to 1864.

Season 2 of the series continues to unfold as the soccer season continues. Viewers will get to witness the inside look into the massive wins this year with the Hollywood ending as the team scored a promotion.

