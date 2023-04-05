Ryan Michelle Bathé Joins Terry Crews In ‘JumpStart’ CBS Comedy Pilot Based On Comic Strip

Ryan Michelle Bathé is set as a lead opposite Terry Crews in JumpStart, CBS’ multi-camera comedy pilot based on Robb Armstrong’s long-running comic strip, Deadline has confirmed. Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

Based on the popular comic strip that debuted in 1989, JumpStart is set in Philadelphia and follows Joseph L. Cobb (Crews), a cop, his wife Marcy (Bathé), a nurse, and Joe’s partner Crunchy. Joe and Marcy are young, hip, urban parents with old school values who are willing to sacrifice for their kids and have some laughs while doing it!

Bathé’s Marcy is a hard-working nurse who is naturally maternal and wise beyond her years. She and Joe share a close bond and are supportive of one another even when they don’t agree. The two have a good life in their middle-class Philly neighborhood with their two teen kids — meeting all challenges, and enjoying their share of goofy times as well.

Wayne Conley (The Best Man) penned the TV adaptation for the project from Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment, Wendi Trilling’s TrillTV and CBS Studios. Phill Lewis will direct and executive produce the pilot, replacing Kelly Park due to changes in the production schedule; Park is directing NBC’s comedy pilot Non-Evil Twin instead.

Conley executive produces with Crews, Kaplan and Melanie Frankel of Kapital Entertainment, Trilling for TrillTV, Armstrong’s producer Bridget McMeel, who brought the property to Hollywood, for Andrews McMeel Entertainment, and Troy Zien. Armstrong serves as co-executive producer. CBS Studios is the studio.

Bathé, whose recent credits include NBC’s The Endgame and feature Sylvie’s Love, will next be seen starring in Lifetime movie Boy in the Walls.

Variety was first to report Bathé’s casting.