‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Season 15 Finale Names Its Next Superstar

The top four finalists of “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” Anetra, Luxx Noir London, Mistress Isabelle Brooks, and Sasha Colby, battled tonight with a series of show-stopping song hits in the Season 15 finale. The goal was to win the coveted title of “America’s Next Drag Superstar” and $200,000.

Tonight’s program also offered a first look at the new season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars,” which premieres May 12 on Paramount+. There was also a sneak peek at the new season of the global drag singing competition “Queen of the Universe, who season two premieres June 2 on Paramount+.

SPOILER ALERT: DO NOT READ PAST THIS LINE IF YOU DON’T WANT THE RESULTS:

After an epic showdown, RuPaul chose Anetra and Sasha Colby as the top two queens, who then battled it out for the crown in an unforgettable lip sync to the cover of “Knock On Wood” by Amii Stewart.

Sasha Colby was crowned “America’s Next Drag Superstar” and awarded $200,000, the highest amount ever by the main franchise.

Cash App.Season 14’s Miss Congeniality, Kornbread The Snack Jeté, passed down the title and a special prize of $10,000 sponsored by Olay Body, to Malaysia Babydoll Foxx. Olay Body also awarded the remaining queens $2,000 each to celebrate the season.

“Sasha Colby is the kind of talent that comes around once in a generation,” said RuPaul. “She embodies all the qualities of America’s Next Drag Superstar and so much more. Anetra, Luxx Noir London and Mistress Isabelle Brooks each put up an incredible fight for the crown, but in the end Sasha proved to be unbeatable. Long may she reign!”