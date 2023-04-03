‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Champion Jinkx Monsoon Joins Cast Of ‘Doctor Who’

Two-time RuPaul’s Drag Race champion Jinkx Monsoon is to play a major role in the next season of Doctor Who.

The latest addition to Russell T Davies’ ‘Whoniverse’ is the singer, actress and drag performer, who broke through by winning Drag Race Season 5 then being crowned Queen of Queens in Drag Race All Stars Season 7.

Monsoon joins Doctor Who after completing a sell-out run on Broadway, where they played Matron ‘Mama’ Morton in Broadway’s longest-running show, Chicago. Their run on Broadway was a historic moment for the LGBT+ community, becoming the first drag queen to play the role.

They are one of a number of diverse cast members to have been added including Ncuti Gatwa, the new Doctor, and Heartstopper star Yasmin Finney. The BBC has not released details about the characters that Monsoon and Finney will play.

“I’m honored, thrilled, and utterly excited to join Doctor Who,” said Monsoon. “Russell T Davies is a visionary and a brilliant writer— I can’t wait to get into the weeds with him and the crew.”

Davies added: “In a galaxy of comets and supernovas, here comes the biggest star of all. Jinkx Monsoon is on a collision course with the TARDIS, and Doctor Who will never be the same again.”

Monsoon joins the show a few months after Disney+ struck a landmark deal to take rights to the show outside the UK and Ireland.

With an increased budget and Bad Wolf on board as co-producer, Davies has detailed his ambition to expand the ‘Whoniverse’ and a spin-off starring Jemma Redgrave is in the works. Davies recently said one episode of the new series is “one of the greatest things I’ve ever made in my life.”