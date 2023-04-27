Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

‘Vice News Tonight’ To End As Company Undergoes News Layoffs And Restructuring

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Talk Show Legend Jerry Springer Dies At 79
Read the full story

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’ Season 8 To Feature Guest Judges Maude Apatow, JoJo Siwa, Idina Menzel & More

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars is revving up for quite the season.

On Thursday, the guest judges for Season 8 were revealed. The lineup includes Maude Apatow, Brandon Boyd, Zooey Deschanel, Thom Filicia, Javicia Leslie, Idina Menzel, Ego Nwodim, Matt Rogers, Adam Shankman, JoJo Siwa, Robin Thede and Bowen Yang.

And, of course, mainstay judges Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley, Ross Mathews and Ts Madison are returning. 

Along with the slate of guest judges, a trailer for the upcoming season also shows a new twist that will allow eliminated Queens another chance to win. Watch the trailer above.

The series has already revealed which Queens will be returning to compete for a spot in the “Drag Race Hall of Fame”’ along with a cash prize of $200,000 — Alexis Michelle, Darienne Lake, Heidi N Closet, Jaymes Mansfield, Jessica Wild, Jimbo, Kahanna Montrese, Kandy Muse, LaLa Ri, Monica Beverly Hillz, Mrs. Kasha Davis, and Naysha Lopez. Read more about the contestants here.

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars will begin streaming on Paramount+ with two new episodes on May 12. 

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad