‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’ Reveals Season 8 Queens

Start your engines. RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars has found its Season 8 contestants.

The 12 queens returning to the runway in hopes of snatching the crown are Alexis Michelle, Darienne Lake, Heidi N Closet, Jaymes Mansfield, Jessica Wild, Jimbo, Kahanna Montrese, Kandy Muse, LaLa Ri, Monica Beverly Hillz, Mrs. Kasha Davis, and Naysha Lopez.

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars will begin streaming on Paramount+ with two new episodes on May 12. The queens will compete for a spot in the “Drag Race Hall of Fame”’ along with a cash prize of $200,000.

New episodes of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars: Untucked will premiere alongside Season 8 to bring viewers behind the scenes to the backstage drama as the queens anxiously await their fate each week.

Read more about each of this season’s queens below.

Alexis Michelle (Season 9)

Curtain up! Light the lights! New York City’s Alexis Michelle is ready to take the stage – again! This singing and dancing Broadway baby made it to the Top 5 on Season 9, and now she’s ready for her encore – and to claim her spot in the Drag Race Hall of Fame!

Darienne Lake (Season 6)

It’s time to take another dip into the cool, refreshing waters of Darienne Lake! This pretty and witty comedy queen made a big splash in Season 6, going all the way to the Top 4. Now, after a transformative weight loss journey, she’s ready to show the world she’s the fiercest queen of all!

Heidi N Closet (Season 12)

The blessed and highly favored Miss Congeniality of Season 12, Heidi N Closet, is back to snatch the All Stars Crown! This former small-town girl has hit the bigtime, and is ready to prove that she’s got the ssssoft and ssssupple star power to take her all the way to the Drag Race Hall of Fame.

Jaymes Mansfield (Season 9)

Season 9’s bubbly, blonde bombshell – Jaymes Mansfield – is bringing classic showbiz sparkle to All Stars! She’s taken the internet by storm with her hilarious online beauty tutorials, and caused a commotion in “The B* Who Stole Christmas.” Now she’s got her sights on the Drag Race Hall of Fame.

Jessica Wild (Season 2)

From Season 2, it’s the original golden child Jessica Wild. The lovable and talented Puerto Rican powerhouse is back to prove that she can sing, dance and crack your padded ass up! Baby, things are about to get Wild! Escándalo!

Jimbo (Canada’s Drag Race Season 1, UK vs. the World Season 1)

What’s big, bouncing and may be used as a floatation device? Canada’s drag clown, Jimbo! This bodacious queen is stacked–with talent! And after gagworthy seasons on Canada’s Drag Race and UK vs. the World, she’s ready to bring home the bologna. And a crown!

Kahanna Montrese (Season 11)

Did someone say “glow-up” from the floor up? Here comes Kahanna Montrese! This showgirl from Sin City has been wowing crowds at RuPaul’s Drag Race Live in Las Vegas, and now she’s doubling down on the ultimate jackpot – the All-Stars crown!

Kandy Muse (Season 13)

The queen of the Badonka-donk Bronx is back to give you a sugar rush! After coming “this close” to winning the Season 13 crown, this outspoken and outrageous Kandy Muse is ready to remind the world what “star quality” is all about!

LaLa Ri (Season 13)

Season 13’s fierce fan favorite is back to bag a spot in the Drag Race Hall of Fame! Can this former Miss Congeniality prove that nice girls finish first? Get ready for the LaLa Ri Experience 2.0!

Monica Beverly Hillz (Season 5)

Monica Beverly Hillz made herstory on Season 5 when she shared her truth on the mainstage. Now, the trans trailblazer is back to serve face and fashion on her way to the Drag Race Hall of Fame. 9021-OMG!

Mrs. Kasha Davis (Season 7)

There’s always time for…Mrs. Kasha Davis! Season 7’s international celebrity housewife and Drag Story Hour hostess is here to turn a new page and demonstrate that reading – and kindness – are fundamental!

Naysha Lopez (Season 8)

Hola, the beauty is back! Chicago’s hardest-working pageant queen Naysha Lopez is ready for the biggest contest of them all! Gone too soon from Season 8, this gorgeous glamazon – and former Miss Continental – will thrill drag fans all over again!