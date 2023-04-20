Rosie O’Donnell Says ‘The View’ Is “Not Something I Would Ever Do Again”

Rosie O’Donnell is recalling her time as a co-host on The View and is honest about not wanting to do the show again.

O’Donnell first came on the ABC talk show as the moderator following Meredith Viera’s departure back in 2006. Her time on the daytime program was short-lived after clashing with conservative co-host Elisabeth Hasselbeck, whom she tried to befriend despite their different takes on politics.

During an appearance on the Now What? with Brook Shields podcast, O’Donnell said that when she joined the show she “went in there with a teamwork attitude.” The Harriet the Spy actor mentioned that producer Bill Geddie “would go into [Hasselbeck’s] little dressing room and give her notes and talking points of the Republican press that they would release daily.”

“She had the talking points and I was trying to get her to feel more than to fact,” O’Donnell said. “When I took the job I said to myself, ‘I’m gonna love her no matter what.’ I took her to her first Broadway show, I took her kids to see the Nickelodeon shows with me and my kids. I had her at my house with her husband — they swam in my pool. I thought we were friends in a civil kind of way and then one day on the show, she kind of threw me under the bus and I was like, ‘Are you f***ing kidding me?’ I finished the show, got my coat, walked out and said, ‘I am not going back.'”

After clashing with Hasselbeck on the show, O’Donnell would return as a co-host in 2014 and would then clash with Whoopi Goldberg over not wanting to cover the Bill Cosby sexual assault allegations.

O’Donnell says that she doesn’t regret being on The View but she learned that being on the show was “not the best use of my talent to get in a show where I have to argue and defend basic principles of humanity and kindness.”

“It was not something I would ever do again,” she added.

The comedian also mentioned that she remained friendly with Barbara Walters until the time of her death, forgiving her “because she was older and she did the best that she could with what she had to work with.”