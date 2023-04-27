Rihanna Shows Up At CinemaCon, Announces That She’s Playing Smurfette In Paramount ‘The Smurfs Movie’

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 26: Rihanna attends Marvel Studios' "Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever" Premiere at Dolby Theatre on October 26, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

In her third trimester, Rihanna showed up at Paramount Pictures CinemaCon to say she’s playing “a little blue badass”, that being Smurfette in Par and Nickelodeon Movies’ The Smurfs Movie. Rihanna is also producing the movie and providing original songs.

The Chris Miller directed movie comes out on Feb 14, 2025. Co-director is Matt Landon. Pam Brady wrote the script inspired by characters and works of Peyo. Producers also include Ryan Harris, Laurence “Jay” Brown and Tyran “Ty-Ty” Smith

The comedic, musical adventure sets out to answer one of life’s biggest questions: WHAT IS A SMURF?