‘Ridley’ Producer West Road Builds Up Development Team With Double Hire

EXCLUSIVE: Ridley producer West Road Pictures has boosted its development team with a double hire.

Leah Foster joins from Ghosts indie Monumental Television to become Development Executive and Sarah Caswell has been signed as Development Associate. Foster has also been a script editor across numerous shows and Caswell was most recently Development Executive at My Accomplice, where she focused on nurturing new writing talent. Both are newly-created roles.

Alongside the All3Media-backed indie’s Head of Development Ellie Birnie, the pair will focus on the growth of the company’s drama development and build on the scripted slate.

West Road was launched four years ago by Blood exec Jonathan Fisher and has since made Adrian Dunbar-starring Ridley for ITV, along with the same network’s Hollington Drive and Channel 5 thriller Penance.

Fisher said: “It’s very exciting to be welcoming two driven and ambitious creatives to the company in Leah and Sarah. With another busy year of production ahead, it felt like the right time for Ellie and I to bolster the team as our ambitions for the business evolve.”