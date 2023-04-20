‘The Goodbye Girl’ Oscar Winner Richard Dreyfuss Signs With Innovative Artists

EXCLUSIVE: Veteran actor Richard Dreyfuss, best known for his Oscar-winning turn in The Goodbye Girl, has signed with Innovative Artists for representation.

Dreyfuss made his name starring in many of the most influential films of the New Hollywood period, including George Lucas’s pre-Star Wars, hangout pic American Graffiti alongside Steven Spielberg’s Jaws, and Close Encounters of the Third Kind. Other credits include The Apprenticeship of Duddy Kravitz, Down and Out in Beverly Hills, and What About Bob?

Dreyfuss won the Best Actor Oscar in 1978 for his performance as Elliot Garfield in Herbert Ross’ popular romantic comedy The Goodbye Girl. At the time, Dreyfuss became the youngest man (age 30) to win an Oscar for Best Actor. That year Dreyfuss beat out Woody Allen, who was nominated for Manhattan, and John Travolta for Saturday Night Fever.

The film, written by Neil Simon, follows an unemployed dancer and her 10-year-old daughter who, after being dumped by her live-in boyfriend, is forced to live with a struggling Off Broadway actor.

Dreyfuss notched a second Best Actor Oscar nomination in 1995 for his performance in Stephen Herek’s Mr. Holland’s Opus. The film’s ensemble cast included Glenne Headly, Jay Thomas, and William H. Macy.

More recently, Dreyfuss starred opposite Blythe Danner in ABC’s 2016 miniseries Madoff. He can also be seen in the Sunset Pictures biopic Sweetwater, which hit theaters last weekend. Directed by Martin Guigui, the pic tells the story of NBA Hall of Famer Nat ‘Sweetwater’ Clifton, who made history as one of the first African American players to sign an NBA contract, forever changing how the game of basketball is played.

In addition to his acting, Dreyfuss is also a writer and activist. His book One Thought Scares Me was published last year.